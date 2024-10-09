The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Scott Reeves is returning to General Hospital on October 24 as Steven Webber, 11 years after he was last seen on the soap. “I wondered how long it was going to take before Steven was paroled,” jokes the actor of his incarcerated alter ego.

Though it had been over a decade since he last filmed, heading back to Port Charles felt very familiar for Reeves, who now resides in Nashville, Tennessee. “It was like coming home,” he says. “I got to work the first day and it was early in the morning. It was just so weird driving up to Prospect [Studios] and going through the guard gate. Literally, from the moment I drove in, I was like, ‘Wasn’t it just a week ago that I left and I was pulling out of here?’ ”

Reeves, who appeared on the soap from 2009-13, had his first reunion before passing through the doors. “I was walking through the parking lot and I hear, from a distance, ‘Scotty Reeves!’ ” he shares. “And I turn around and there’s Rick Hearst [Ric Lansing]. I said, ‘Dude, this is like old home week!’ Rick and I have remained very close over the years.”

Entering the studio brought back its own set of memories. “I started walking down the halls and it was so surreal and strange because it did not feel like more than a week to a month had gone by,” he reflects. “There were so many things that were the same yet so many things had changed. So much life has happened in the past 11 years for everybody, and with the passage of time, we lose people, the faces change, so that was bittersweet.”

Reeves notes that it was hard not to think about the cast and crew that had passed away since he had been there last. “It was like, ‘Oh, this is so great,’ but there was a hint of sadness and longing for people that aren’t there anymore, like [Producer] Nneka Garland and Sonya Eddy [Epiphany Johnson] and Tyler [Christopher, Nikolas Cassadine],” he explains.

Stepping back into character “was like riding a bike,” Reeves reports. “Steven did his time, he’s been out of prison for a few months now and has been living in Sedona, Arizona trying to start over and figure out what life is supposed to look like at this point. He lost his medical license, obviously, when he went to prison [for killing a comatose patient, who was a murderer, to save a child] but he felt justified in it.”

The actor worked with Alley Mills, who plays Steven’s mother, Heather Webber, for the first time — Robin Mattson played the role the last time he was on the soap. “It was great to meet and work with Alley Mills. She is so hilarious and plays that role to the hilt,” he praises. Steven will also cross paths with on-screen sister, Elizabeth Webber, played by Rebecca Herbst, among others. “It was so great to see Becky again,” he enthuses. “That was like reuniting with family because Becky and I are close outside of GH. She really was like my younger sister.”

He also connected with good pal Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and spent time with him behind the scenes. “Steve and I sat in his dressing room when we weren’t on stage,” Reeves shares. “We were just reminiscing and telling old stories, making new plans together, and talking about possible Port Chuck [their band] reunions. We have known each other since 1988 when we met on Days of Our Lives [Reeves played Jake Hogansen; Burton played Harris Michaels], so we’ve known each other through living in different states, kids, grandkids and more. You can’t take that for granted.”

Another high point of his comeback was sharing it with his wife, Melissa Reeves, who was filming at the same time as Days of Our Lives’ Jennifer Deveraux. “It worked out perfectly because we got to be out in LA again together,” he smiles. “She was going to work and I was going to work over at GH, which was our whole life for decades. It was like a time capsule and it felt like it did before we had kids. We felt so blessed to get to be able to do that and experience that together again and then get to bring it home and tell the stories to our kids again.”

Reeves thoroughly enjoyed being back and would welcome another chance to return. “I told Frank [Valentini, executive producer], ‘I forgot how much I loved it,’ ” he says. “I’ve been doing other things, but this was like putting on a really, really comfortable pair of jeans. It was so comforting to get to work with everybody again and fall back into the lives of those characters. I would be totally open to coming back because I think there’s so much potential with Steven. Anytime they want me back, I’m there.”

