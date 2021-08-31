Save Our Shows! 10 Times Fans Stopped Their Favorites From Being Canceled
There’s a reason that broadcast and cable networks provide mailing and email addresses for fans. First off, it’s so readers can contact them directly and provide feedback on shows they love and shows they hate.
But these addresses are also provided to help facilitate an annual rite of spring — the fan-led letter-writing campaigns in support of shows on the cancellation bubble.
If a show teeters on the verge of ending, the passionate pleas of a program’s most loyal supporters can sometimes tip the hand in the series’ favor. Click through the gallery above for some examples of times when fan support helped save a series like Manifest, Timeless, Ray Donovan, Sanditon, and more!