‘Manifest’ Is Saved: Netflix Orders Fourth & Final Season

Happy 828 day — Manifest has been saved!

Netflix has ordered a fourth and final season — of 20 episodes! — of the canceled NBC drama about what happened after Flight 828 went missing, only to return five years later, with none of the passengers having aged. Fittingly, the news was announced on August 28 at 8:28 am (PT).

This comes after NBC canceled the series after three seasons just days after the finale, which ended with a major death (Athena Karkanis’ Grace) and shocking cliffhangers (including Cal returning, having aged as he would have if he hadn’t been on Flight 828 and Captain Daly returning, only to disappear with the plane wreckage).

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end,” showrunner Jeff Rake said in a statement. “On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

The save by Netflix comes after fans launched a #SaveManifest campaign. “Who did this? YOU did this. WHO did this? YOU DID THIS!” Rake shared on Twitter after the news broke, alongside the video Netflix has released in honor of the pickup. Watch it below.

“Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members. Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV, added.

Manifest Season 3 starred Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor. We’ll have to wait to see who will return. For example, will we see Messina again, even though with Cal aging, Ty Doran took over the role at the end of the finale? Check out some cast reactions to the news below.

AHHHHHHHHHH this wouldve never happened without the amazing #SaveManifest campaign led by the fans! it’s all you. such exciting news 😍 #manifest https://t.co/nAOl4xxUCc — holly taylor (@HollyTaylor97) August 28, 2021

We’re coming back for Season 4 on #Netflix! All because of YOU, Manifesters!!! https://t.co/HLXYjYiJEm — Daryl Edwards (@Darylgedwards) August 28, 2021

We are #4 on Netflix today because it is all connected – Season 4!! Now we get to find out what Cal knows!! YOU did this Manifesters. #HolyGrail #SaveManifest #828Day https://t.co/8yQoMEn6os — Ty Doran (@TyDoran28) August 28, 2021

Manifest, Fourth and Final Season, TBA, Netflix