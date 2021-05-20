‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date at NBC (VIDEO)

It isn’t “cool, cool, cool,” that we have to say goodbye to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but it’s more difficult to feign sadness when the show’s Season 8 premiere date has been announced.

The long-running comedy will kick off its latest round of episodes beginning Thursday, August 12 as the series airs in two back-to-back slots throughout its final season run filling the 8/7c and 8:30/7:30c spots. Along with announcing the premiere date, NBC has also released a nostalgic teaser reflecting on the show’s best moments.

For those less familiar with the program, Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the exploits of Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his stoic Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) who, along with their diverse colleagues, make up the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. In the final season, Jake and the squad will have to balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a difficult year.

Joining Jake and Holt are returning members of the 99, Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), Detective Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), Detective Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), and Detective Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker).

In its seventh season, Brooklyn Nine-Nine reached 24 million viewers and was NBC’s second-highest-rated program in digital. Executive produced by Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici, and David Phillips, the series originally debuted in 2013 and ran for five seasons on Fox before moving to NBC when it was saved following a surprising cancellation.

