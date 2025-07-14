‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants Reveal Exactly What Happens When You Win a Trip

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune is known for giving away some incredible prizes, including luxurious trips abroad to destinations such as Peru, Iceland, Spain, Panama, and more. But what actually happens on these trips?

The topic came up on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum on Thursday (July 10), when a user asked what the prize trip includes, such as airfare, meals, taxes, and other expenses. Several former contestants who were lucky enough to win prizes on the show jumped into the comments to share their experiences.

“I won a 17-day trip for two to Greece and Turkey. I have two young kids at home, so we actually had to skip the first 6 days, which thankfully Wheel and the travel company were able to accommodate,” wrote one former contestant. “Airfare, hotel/boat accommodations, and roughly 80% of the meals were included, but every trip is different.”

The user added, “In addition to the trip, the prize included an additional $1,000 in spending money to cover any unexpected expenses. It was an unbelievable trip and it’s still hard to believe it actually happened!”

Another past player described how the “prize coordinator” organized all the logistics, including “coordinating airfare (included), and letting me know about the details.”

They continued, “$500 of extra spending money was included as part of the overall announced total of the trip. You cannot bargain or try to get more cash by finding a cheaper version of the trip – you either accept the prize/experience or you decline it.”

When it comes to taxes, the Reddit user explained, “The cost of the trip counted as “earned income” taxes, so I looked at the trip as an all-expenses trip that was like 70% off of what the face value would have been, which worked for me! And you get tax forms that include the price of the trip, so it’s reported to the IRS – no dodging that bit. If you want to bring additional people, you have to pay for that in full.”

Another lucky prize winner added, “With my trip I won to Barbados, the prize included $1000 cash spending. Once I picked a date to go and they book the hotel for me, they then sent a check for $4000 which was the $1000 cash and $3000 to book plane tickets (which ended up being only $2400 total). At tax time just filed like normal with the 1099 they send you, ending up not being as bad as I thought.”

However, contestants are not required to accept the prizes. “As soon as you step off from filming your episode, you meet with a prize coordinator who has you sign a bunch of forms – at that moment, you decide whether to accept or decline each prize, so you’re by no means required to take the trip or keep the car,” explained one former player.

The same user noted that the show “submits to the IRS relevant forms for whatever amounts you win / accept,” therefore there is “no sense in trying to price shop to try to lower your tax burden.”

Earlier this year, viewers criticized the show for its selection of vacations offered this past season, which included a surprising number of domestic locations, such as Atlantic City, Miami, San Antonio, New York, and Williamsburg, Virginia.