We may just be getting started with 2023, but we’re already looking ahead at what the future of TV holds in the months ahead regarding new and old favorites.

Whether they’re airing or on hiatus, these titles are something viewers can bet on as they’ve been renewed by their respective platforms and networks. Scroll down to see which of your favorite shows have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)

ABC

The Wonder Years, Season 2

American Idol, Season 6

The Bachelor, Season 27

Judge Steve Harvey, Season 2

Acorn TV

My Life Is Murder, Season 3

London Kills, Season 4

Adult Swim

Smiling Friends, Season 2

Amazon Freevee

Almost Paradise, Season 2

AMC

Soulmates, Season 2

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 8

Dark Winds, Season 2

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Season 2

AMC+

Kin, Season 2

Apple TV+

For All Mankind, Season 4

Servant, Season 4 (final season)

Ted Lasso, Season 3

Truth Be Told, Season 3

Invasion, Season 2

Pachinko, Season 2

Slow Horses, Seasons 3 & 4

Physical, Season 3

Trying, Season 4

Bad Sisters, Season 2

Surface, Season 2

The Morning Show, Season 3

Schmigadoon!, Season 2

CBS

Dr. Phil, through 2023

Young Sheldon, Seasons 7

S.W.A.T. Season 6

The Equalizer, Season 4

FBI, Season 6

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5

FBI: International, Season 3

Survivor, Season 44

Fire Country, Season 2

Comedy Central

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 3

South Park, Seasons 26, 27, 28, 29 & 30

Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God, Season 2

The CW

Master of Illusion, Season 12

The Flash, Season 9

Nancy Drew, Season 4

Riverdale, Season 7 (final season)

Superman & Lois, Season 3

Disney+

The Mandalorian, Season 3

Loki, Season 2

What If…?, Season 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 4

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Season 2

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Season 2

The Santa Clauses, Season 2

Epix

Godfather of Harlem, Season 3

From, Season 2

Chapelwaite, Season 2

Condor, Season 3

Fox

I Can See Your Voice, Season 3

The Great North, Season 4

LEGO Masters, Season 4

Hell’s Kitchen, Season 22

Next Level Chef, Season 2

The Cleaning Lady, Season 2

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 4

MasterChef, Season 13

Krapopolis, Season 2

Freeform

Cruel Summer, Season 2

Single Drunk Female, Season 2

Good Trouble, Season 5

FX

What We Do in the Shadows, Seasons 5 & 6

The Bear, Season 2

Snowfall, Season 6 (final season)

American Horror Story, Seasons 12 & 13

Reservation Dogs, Season 3

Fargo, Season 5

The Old Man, Season 2

Breeders, Season 4

Mayans M.C., Season 5

FXX

Dave, Season 3

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 16, 17 & 18

Hallmark

When Calls the Heart, Season 10

HBO

The Rehearsal, Season 2

My Brilliant Friend, Season 4

Barry, Season 4

Euphoria, Season 3

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3

Last Week Tonight, Season 10

Perry Mason, Season 2

Real Time With Bill Maher, Seasons 21 & 22

Industry, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 3

Somebody Somewhere, Season 2

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2

The Gilded Age, Season 2

Succession, Season 4

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4

House of the Dragon, Season 2

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12

HBO Max

Titans, Season 4

The Other Two, Season 3

South Side, Season 3

Harley Quinn, Season 3

Warrior, Season 3

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3

Julia, Season 2

And Just Like That, Season 2

Peacemaker, Season 2

Pennyworth, Season 3

Tokyo Vice, Season 2

Starstruck, Season 3

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2

Hacks, Season 3

Rap Sh!t, Season 2

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Season 2

HGTV

Home Town, Season 6

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 6 (final season)

Solar Opposites, Season 5

Animaniacs, Season 3

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Season 3

Only Murders in the Building, Season 3

The Great, Season 3

How I Met Your Father, Season 2

Life & Beth, Season 2

This Fool, Season 2

Tell Me Lies, Season 2

Lifetime

Married at First Sight, Seasons 17

MTV

The Challenge, Season 39

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 15

NBC

Grand Crew, Season 2

The Blacklist, Season 10

American Auto, Season 2

Quantum Leap, Season 2

Weakest Link, Season 3

Netflix

Sex Education, Season 4

The Crown, Season 6 (final season)

You, Season 4

Sweet Magnolias, Season 3

Virgin River, Seasons 5

Stranger Things, Season 5 (final season)

Queer Eye, Season 7

Never Have I Ever, Seasons 4 (final season)

Love Is Blind, Seasons 4 & 5

Big Mouth, Season 7

The Umbrella Academy, Season 4 (final season)

Selling Sunset, Seasons 6 & 7

Shadow and Bone, Season 2

The Upshaws, Season 3

Sweet Tooth, Season 2

Indian Matchmaking, Season 3

The American Barbecue Showdown, Season 2

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 5

Sex/Life, Season 2

Outer Banks, Season 3

Emily in Paris, Season 4

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, Season 3

The Witcher, Seasons 3 & 4

Ratched, Season 2

Elite, Season 7

Heartstopper, Seasons 2 & 3

All of Us Are Dead, Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 2

Love, Death + Robots, Volume 4

Bridgerton, Seasons 3 & 4

Wednesday, Season 2

Girls5eva, Season 3

Heartbreak High, Season 2

Sandman, Season 2

Nickelodeon

PAW Patrol, Season 10

Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard, Season 3 (final season)

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 4

Evil, Season 4

Star Trek: Prodigy, Season 2

Why Women Kill, Season 3

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 5

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 2

The Game, Season 2

Halo, Season 2

Queen of the Universe, Season 2

Tulsa King, Season 2

iCarly, Season 3

PBS

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 4

Grantchester, Season 8

Peacock

Wolf Like Me, Season 2

Bel-Air, Season 2

Killing It, Season 2

Dr. Death, Season 2

Prime Video

Carnival Row, Season 2

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Season 2

Hunters, Season 2

Invincible, Seasons 2 & 3

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 5 (final season)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 4

Upload, Season 3

Reacher, Season 2

With Love, Season 2

Good Omens, Season 2

The Wheel of Time, Season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 1

The Boys, Season 4

Outer Range, Season 2

Showtime

The Chi, Season 6

Your Honor, Season 2

Yellowjackets, Seasons 2 & 3

Billions, Season 7

Super Pumped, Season 2

The Chi, Season 6

Shudder

Creepshow, Season 4

Slasher, Season 5

Spectrum

Joe Pickett, Season 2

Starz

Outlander, Season 7

Power Book II: Ghost, Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 3

Run the World, Season 2

Blindspotting, Season 2

Heels, Season 2

Hightown, Season 3

Power Book IV: Force, Season 2

P-Valley, Season 3

Shining Vale, Season 2

The Serpent Queen, Season 2

Syfy

SurrealEstate, Season 2

Resident Alien, Season 3

TBS

American Dad, Seasons 20

Miracle Workers, Season 4

Wipeout, Season 2

Tru TV

Tacoma FD, Season 4