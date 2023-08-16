Canceled Netflix Series ‘Warrior Nun’ to Return With Trilogy of Feature Films

Campaigning has paid off for the fans of Netflix‘s Warrior Nun, as the streamer has picked up the previously canceled fantasy drama series for three feature films.

As announced by the show’s executive producer Dean English on his website, WarriorNunSaved.com, the Alba Baptista-starring series has been resurrected from the dead thanks in large part to the immense fan support.

“First of all, I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans,” English said in a statement. “It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support.”

He added, “I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

It’s a full circle moment for Warrior Nun, which was originally developed as a feature film before being re-imagined as a television series for Netflix. The show, created by Simon Barry and based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, premiered on July 2, 2020, and aired for two seasons before being canceled in December 2022.

Baptista starred in the lead role as Ava Silva, a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with a divine artifact embedded in her back and discovers she’s now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth.

In addition to Baptista, the cast included Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner (Season 1), Tristán Ulloa, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti, and William Miller.

Details regarding the upcoming movie trilogy are scarce, especially because of the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes.

“One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front,” English stated. “Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’ The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future.”

Fans can sign-up via email to receive exclusive updates at WarriorNunSaved.com.

​English concluded, “In closing, I want to say that you guys have made me very, very proud through all your hard work and inspired me all the time to keep going. So in this life or the next.”

Warrior Nun, Seasons 1 & 2, Streaming, Netflix