‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Fails to Win Mercedes After Ryan Seacrest Gets ‘Manhandled’

Ryan Seacrest got “manhandled’ by a contestant on Friday’s (July 11) episode of Wheel of Fortune, while another contestant lost out on a brand-new Mercedes-Benz.

The episode, which originally aired on December 27 and re-aired on Friday as part of the summer reruns, saw a showdown between Ari Soto from the Bronx, New York, Christine Seminerio from Morristown, New Jersey, and Will McHugh from Tampa, Florida.

Things got off to a chaotic start when Seacrest found out that the muscular McHugh is a regular at the gym. “What’s your max? Is that the right gym question?” the American Idol host asked.

“Yeah, my max on bench is 315,” McHugh answered.

A shocked Seacrest responded, “Wait, 315? That’s three of me! 315 pounds?”

“If I laid down, I could probably bench ya,” McHugh replied, and, without hesitation, Seacrest told him to “lay down.”

McHugh then lay down on the studio floor while Seacrest got on top of him, and, true to his word, the beefy contestant bench pressed the long-time television host. “Are you okay?” McHugh asked after.

“I’m great, Will, thank you very much,” Seacrest retorted. “I think you deserve to win something anyway right now for that.”

Unfortunately for McHugh, the game didn’t go quite so well as his bench-pressing skills. He wound up finishing the episode in last place with $2,000, Soto finished in second with $6,700, and Seminerio won with a massive $38,600 cash and a trip to Hawaii.

Seminerio then advanced to the Bonus Round, where she selected the “Person” category along with the additional letters, “H, P, D, and A.” This left her with a two-word puzzle that read: “_ H E S S / P R _ D _ _ _.”

With only five letters to fill-in, the puzzle looked solvable. However, Seminerio could only figure out the first word as “Chess” and struggled to solve the second word, guessing “Chess Prowder.”

After the ten-second timer ran out, Seacrest revealed the correct answer as “Chess Prodigy.” He then opened the prize envelope to reveal Seminerio lost out on the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA250.

