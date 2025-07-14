Fall 2025 TV Premiere Dates: Full Schedule for New & Returning Shows

With the fall portion of the 2025-2026 season only a couple months away, networks are beginning to release premiere dates for their new and returning shows.

So far, CBS has revealed that its premiere week officially begins October 12, with special kick-offs for its Thursday night shows Matlock and Elsbeth. Survivor and The Amazing Race‘s new seasons will also premiere ahead of then, in September. The rest of CBS’s lineup, including the all NCIS night and universe expansions in the worlds of Fire Country and Blue Bloods, Sheriff Country and Boston Blue, will premiere as part of that October week.

Check out all of the fall 2025 premiere dates (and any regular time period premieres) we know so far below, and keep checking back for updates as more networks announce their plans.

Wednesday, September 24

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (2-Hour Season 48 Premiere) (CBS)

Thursday, September 25

9:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Season 38 Premiere, Special Night) (CBS)

Saturday, September 27

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours (Season 38 Premiere) (CBS)

Sunday, September 28

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes (Season 58 Premiere) (CBS)

Wednesday, October 1

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Regular Time Period Premiere) (CBS)

Sunday, October 12

8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT: Matlock (Season 2 Premiere, Special Night) (CBS)

9:30 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT: Elsbeth (Season 3 Premiere, Special Night) (CBS)

Monday, October 13

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 8 Premiere) (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: DMV (Series Premiere) (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: FBI (Season 8 Premiere) (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Watson (Season 2 Premiere) (CBS)

Tuesday, October 14

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (Season 23 Premiere) (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (Season 2 Premiere) (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney (Season 3 Premiere) (CBS)

Thursday, October 16

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 2 Premiere) (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 5 Premiere) (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Matlock (Regular Time Period Premiere) (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (Regular Time Period Premiere) (CBS)

Friday, October 17

8:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 4 Premiere, Special Time) (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Sheriff Country (Series Premiere, Special Time) (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Boston Blue (Series Premiere) (CBS)

Sunday, October 19

8:00 p.m.: Tracker (Season 3 Premiere) (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: The Road (Series Premiere) (CBS)

Friday, October 24

8:00 p.m.: Sheriff Country (Regular Time Period Premiere) (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Regular Time Period Premiere) (CBS)