11 Shows Canceled After Filming Started or Completed — Which Were Saved?

Meredith Jacobs
'Snowpiercer,' 'Minx,' and 'GLOW'
Robert Falconer/TNT; Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max; Ali Goldstein/Netflix

It used to be that if a show was renewed, you knew that you’d get to see what came next. But such is no longer the case, with networks and streamers reversing such decisions.

That has never been as true as it is now, with networks and streaming services such as AMC, HBO Max, Showtime, TBS, and TNT, making cost-cutting moves (some the result of mergers) that have resulted in some series being canceled after production on a season has already started or been completed. In some cases, such as Minx and Chad, another home has been found. But most are still waiting for news.

Scroll down as we take a look at shows that have been canceled after filming has started or been completed and keep track of which have and have not been saved.

Courtney B. Vance in 61st Street
George Burns/AMC

61st Street

Status: The AMC drama’s second season (picked up at the same time as the first) was scrapped in January 2023 for cost-cutting reasons; the episodes had already been filmed. The latest update came on January 6, at which time the team said they were hoping to find it another home.

Jordan Rogers and Jojo Fletcher for 'The Big D'
TBS

The Big D

Status: After TBS canceled the reality dating show just a few weeks before it was set to premiere in summer 2022 (following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger), USA was reportedly set to pick it up in November 2022. Nothing has been said since.

Nasim Pedrad in 'Chad'
Scott Patrick Green/TBS

Chad

Status: News came that Season 2 of the comedy would not be airing on TBS the day it was supposed to air (July 11, 2022), following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger. Several months later, in October, Roku saved it. A premiere date has yet to be set.

Okieriete Onaodowan
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for AMC Networks

Demascus

Status: Production had finished on the AMC series when it was canceled in January 2023 for cost-cutting reasons; it had been ordered to series in February 2022. Nothing has been said about it since.

Betty Gilpin and Alison Bree for 'GLOW'
Ali Goldstein/Netflix

GLOW

Status: The Netflix dramedy had been in production for three weeks when it shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the streaming service reversed its decision for a fourth and final season in October 2020. And in April 2021, series star Alison Brie wasn’t optimistic about a movie.

Andrea Savage in 'I'm Sorry'
truTV

I'm Sorry

Status: The truTV series also was cut short due to the pandemic, with filming for Season 3 underway at the time. It was canceled in August 2020. Nothing has been said since.

Invitation to a Bonfire

Invitation to a Bonfire

Status: Despite being ordered to series in February 2022, AMC scrapped its plans to release the new drama in January 2023 for cost-cutting reasons. Two-thirds (four episodes) of the order had been filmed. There’s been no word if it could land elsewhere.

Idara Victor, Jake Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oscar Montoya in 'Minx'
Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max

Minx

Status: Season 2 had nearly been finished filming when HBO Max canceled it in December 2022, as part of cost-cutting moves from Warner Bros. Discovery. One month later, Starz picked it up.

Daniel Dae Kim in 'Pantheon'
Titmouse Inc/AMC+

Pantheon

Status: As part of cost-cutting, AMC scrapped the second (which had already been produced) of a two-season order for the animated series in January 2023. There’s been nothing said since.

Daveed Diggs in 'Snowpiercer'
Robert Falconer/TNT

Snowpiercer

Status: Though the fourth and final season of the drama had been completed, TNT announced on January 13 that it would not be airing it, likely a cost-cutting move. The production company, Tomorrow Studios, was looking for a new home for it.

Shailene Woodley
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Three Women

Status: A casualty of the Paramount+ and Showtime merger, Three Women, originally set for the cable network, has completed production but will have to find a new home.

