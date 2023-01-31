11 Shows Canceled After Filming Started or Completed — Which Were Saved?

It used to be that if a show was renewed, you knew that you’d get to see what came next. But such is no longer the case, with networks and streamers reversing such decisions.

That has never been as true as it is now, with networks and streaming services such as AMC, HBO Max, Showtime, TBS, and TNT, making cost-cutting moves (some the result of mergers) that have resulted in some series being canceled after production on a season has already started or been completed. In some cases, such as Minx and Chad, another home has been found. But most are still waiting for news.

Scroll down as we take a look at shows that have been canceled after filming has started or been completed and keep track of which have and have not been saved.