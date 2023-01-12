Starz Picks up ‘Minx’ After HBO Max Cancellation

We can add another show to the “saved” list.

Starz has picked up Seasons 1 and 2 of Minx, the comedy that originally aired on HBO Max, was renewed, and then canceled. Season 2 will exclusively be available on Starz.

“We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO for STARZ. “STARZ is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We’re excited to welcome Ellen and the talented Minx team to the network and can’t wait to bring its passionate fans the second season.”

Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Ellen Rapoport added, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the STARZ family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

“We are so proud of our beloved Minx and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on STARZ,” said executive producer Paul Feig. “That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast’s amazing new season two as well as rewatch or discover season one for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky STARZ.”

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and follows Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya also star. Elizabeth Perkins has joined Season 2 as recurring character Constance.

Serving as executive producers alongside Rapoport and Feig are Dan Magnante, Ben Karlin, and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Minx is produced by Lionsgate Television.

HBO Max originally renewed Minx for Season 2 in May 2022, then announced it was reversing the decision in December. Production on Season 2 was nearly finished at the time.

“We’ve been removed from HBO Max but we’re still finishing the season. So thankfully they didn’t halt production. We’re about a week away from being finished shooting,” Johnson shared on Instagram at the time. “From what I am hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home, the question is where. The crew really killed it this season. @blakemcclure crushed as DP. The set design/wardrobe/everything. It was truly impressive & worth watching. I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes.”

Minx, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Starz