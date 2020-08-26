'I'm Sorry' Canceled: Season 3 Renewal Reversed 'Due to COVID Costs'

Another show has had its renewal reversed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I'm Sorry, a scripted comedy starring Andrea Savage as a comedy writer, wife, and mother, was renewed for Season 3 by truTV in June 2019 and filming had already begun when production shut down in March. However, "due to Covid costs," Savage wrote on Twitter, the series has been canceled. She then added "context" in a series of videos.

Because of the protocols now in place for TV and movie productions, the series would have had to shift from on-location shooting to sound stages. "We've been told it's too expensive for them to cover the COVID costs and move us to sound stages," she explained.

Savage revealed they shot two of the 10 weeks of Season 3 in March and all the scripts are written. "Obviously we're heartbroken for so many reasons, but I think the main reason is that we have 10 amazing episodes that we're not going to be able to get to share with you guys," she said before detailing a bit of what viewers would have seen in the new episodes, including meeting Mike's family and covering homelessness with kids.

"If anyone's looking for a fun show that's already completely written and partially shot and can throw us on some sound stages, you know where to find us," Savage added.

Watch the series of videos below.

6/6 last video!! I have finally stopped talking!! 🤣😩 pic.twitter.com/4H55gWIpmq — Andrea Savage (@andreasavage) August 26, 2020

I'm Sorry's cancellation comes after Netflix also reversed its renewals of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This due to the pandemic.