Abbott Elementary‘s upcoming crossover with FXX‘s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is becoming a highly-anticipated TV event in the weeks leading up to its arrival, but what’s in store for the mysterious episodes (one for each of the shows)? Abbott‘s Chris Perfetti is offering a little insight into what fans can expect as ABC‘s Emmy-winning family-friendly comedy crosses paths with the enduring adult-skewing sitcom.

“As a huge fan of their show and of all of those actors, it was just surreal,” Perfetti shares with TV Insider about the experience of collaborating with the Always Sunny team. “They are a highly trained ensemble that is so gifted, so generous. It was so fun to pit these crews, sort of, against each other to have the PG version of an ensemble and the R-rated version of an ensemble,” he adds of their differences.

As Perfetti’s costar Tyler James Williams previously teased, the crossover will see characters from both shows paired up for different storylines. “It’s really crazy how well the pairings work… There’s some really interesting ones here. And that’s what’s been really fun,” Williams had told TV Insider in October.

According to Perfetti, both shows will “tell two different [stories] kind of on their own terms.” But what does that look like exactly? “I think I can say that they are in an episode of our show, and we are in an episode of their show, and the episode of their show is sort of the behind-the-scenes of what really happened when they were on our show,” Perfetti reveals.

In other words, fans will get an episode of Abbott featuring Always Sunny characters, and they’ll crossover into that universe post-filming for their documentary. Could we get more candid Abbott teachers onscreen because of it? Only time will tell. Regardless of the outcome, Perfetti praises the concept noting, “I think [it’s] such a great idea.”

The only trouble with working alongside other funny people is being put to the test by their comedy skills. “It was such an honor to be with all of them. They are grade-A comedians. I pride myself on not breaking or ruining takes, but Danny DeVito absolutely ruined me almost in every scene,” Perfetti admits.

“I’m just very grateful to them, and I’m very excited for people to see it,” the actor gushes. We couldn’t agree more. Stay tuned for updates on Abbott Elementary‘s highly anticipated crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and let us know what you hope to see in the comments section.

Abbott Elementary, Season 4, Returns Wednesday, January 8, 2025, 8:30/7:30c, ABC