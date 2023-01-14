TNT Scraps Final Season of ‘Snowpiercer,’ Its Last Scripted Original

Warner Bros. Discovery has derailed the Snowpiercer train. The company will not air the post-apocalyptic drama’s completed fourth and final season on TNT.

Deadline, which first reported the news, speculated that the cancellation is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s tax write-offs — and that production company Tomorrow Studios is shopping the show and a potential prequel and sequel to other companies.

“We can confirm that TNT will not air Season 4 of Snowpiercer,” a TNT spokesperson said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors, and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”

Warner Bros. Discovery’s tax write-offs have already led to the cancellations of the HBO series Westworld, the HBO project Demimonde, the HBO Max movie Batgirl, and the TBS series The Big D, Chad, and Kill the Orange-Faced Bear. (Chad has since moved to Roku, and The Big D has moved to Peacock.)

The Snowpiercer news also comes just days after Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said that the company’s tax-related cancellations were over. “We’re done with that chapter,” Wiedenfels said at a media conference earlier this month.

Now Tomorrow Studios is working on finding Snowpiercer, developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson, a new home. “We love Snowpiercer and believe Season 4 completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare,” Tomorrow Studios CEO/partner Marty Adelstein and president/partner Becky Clements said in a joint statement, per Deadline. “We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise. We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season.”

Starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs and based on the same Jacques Lob novel that inspired the 2013 film by Bong Joon-ho, TNT’s Snowpiercer follows the passengers of a 1,001-car train circling a frozen Earth, in a story of classism and survival.

The cancellation of Snowpiercer also marks the end of an era for TNT: The series was the last remaining scripted original following the end of Animal Kingdom in August 2022.