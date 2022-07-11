‘Chad’ Scrapped: TBS Pulls Season 2 From Lineup

TBS is pulling the cord on its scripted comedy series Chad, pulling it from the lineup ahead of its would-be Season 2 premiere.

From Saturday Night Live vet Nasim Pedrad, the coming-of-age comedy debuted in 2021 and followed the trials and tribulations faced by teen boy Chad Amani (played by Pedrad). According to Deadline, the series won’t air its second season on TBS as previously advertised.

The show is the latest scripted casualty at the network following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger. Chad joins a growing list of comedies that have been killed at TBS including Damon Wayans-led series Kill the Orange-Faced Bear which was axed a week before production was set to begin. Then, there’s the reality series The Big D which was canceled weeks ahead of its premiere.

Regarding Chad, a statement shared with Deadline by a spokesperson for TBS reads, “As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that season two of Chad will not air on TBS.”

“We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it. We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer, and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming-of-age story with heart and humor. We also thank executive producer Oly Obst, co-showrunner Max Searle, and the entire cast and crew of Chad for their ongoing partnership and wish everyone continued success.”

Where the series may end up will remain to be seen. In a statement from Pedrad, she told Deadline, “I recognize the landscape of our industry is changing so quickly. Did I expect my show to get caught in the crosshairs of a corporate restructuring and merger? No. I’ve spent the last year making a season of television I’m really proud of. From the writers room to production through the edit, a team of very talented and dedicated people came together to tell a story we believe in. A hard comedy that portrays Middle Eastern characters from a place of empathy and humanity. I feel so lucky that Chad has an incredibly loyal fanbase. I know they’re going to love this season and I’m excited for the show to find a new home.”

Season 2 of Chad was originally slated to premiere Monday, July 11 on TBS before the network scrapped it. The season was set to pick up after summer break at the start of sophomore year as newly-elected class president Chad deals with a scandal that quickly ends his presidency. Other Season 2 highlights were to include a new love interest for Chad, a visit from his tough Iranian grandmother, and continued concern over his popularity while discovering new ways to relate to his Persian roots.

Stay tuned for more updates on the show’s future as Chad searches for a new home.