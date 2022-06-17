TBS Cancels ‘The Big D’ Dating Show Weeks Before Premiere

Despite a confirmed premiere date and a series of promos, the new TBS dating competition The Big D has been dropped just weeks before its Thursday, July 7 debut.

The cancelation comes following the recent Warner/Discovery merger, which has seen new CEO David Zaslav reassessing the company’s slate as it looks to deliver $3 billion in cost savings from the deal. Earlier this month, HBO pulled the plug on J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi epic Demimonde, which had a reported budget of over $200 million.

Bachelorette alumni JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers were on board to host The Big D, which was set to follow recent divorcees as they looked for love in paradise — the twist being that their exes would be along for the ride.

“We’re assessing our schedule to ensure we have the right content mix to support our network strategies,” a TBS/TNT spokesperson told Deadline. “We are grateful to JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and the executive producers of Big D for their partnership through the process.”

Filmed in Costa Rica, 10 divorced couples live in a tropical villa as they re-learn how to date and search for romance among a group of other single divorcees, plus their ex. The group would participate in “EX-ercises” designed to help the singles form connections, reconcile with their former partners, and get over the issues holding them back from dating. Each episode would see the elimination of one person not deemed to be “relationship material.”

The Big D comes from the team behind Are You the One? and Dating Naked. It was produced by Lighthearted Entertainment, with Rob LaPlante, Jeff Spangler, and Kevin Lee serving as executive producers.