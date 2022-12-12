Despite having been renewed for Season 2 in May, Minx has been canceled at HBO Max. Production on Season 2 was nearly complete at the time of cancellation. Additionally, Minx Season 1 will reportedly be removed from the streaming platform, with producer Lionsgate Television having the option to shop the series to other outlets.

Minx has been axed at the streaming service amid a series of shocking cost-cutting moves from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to Variety.

Lionsgate said in a statement, “We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us.” As of the time of publication, Minx is still available to stream on HBO Max.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and tracks Ophelia Lovibond’s Joyce, an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson’s Doug) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

The series, created by Ellen Rapoport and executive produced by Paul Feig, deals with relevant issues of today, such as birth control, self-love, and gender dynamics, through the lens of the 1970s porn industry. Given the industry it depicts, lots of nudity was involved in Season 1, including many more depictions of penises than viewers are used to seeing (even for an HBO show).

Last week, it was revealed that canceled family sitcom Gordita Chronicles would also be removed from the HBO Max platform. It’s not clear if Gordita Chronicles could be shopped to other streamers to keep it available for viewing.

“Just got the very sad news that #gorditachronicles is being pulled from the @hbomax platform,” Gordita Chronicles showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz tweeted on Thursday, December 8. “Binge it one last time before our sweet little show is gone. Thank you to everyone who loved and supported our show.”

Other shocking decisions from the Warner Bros. Discovery merger include the also nearly complete Batgirl film being scrapped and the cancellation of Chad the day Season 2 was set to premiere on TBS. Warner Bros. Discovery has also shelved Patty Jenkins‘ third Wonder Woman flick but will still be releasing The Flash film starring Ezra Miller, who was dodging arrests in various states earlier this year.

