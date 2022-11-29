‘The Big D’ With JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Finds New Home at USA Network

The Bachelorette stans will be happy to know that The Big D, a TBS series that was canceled weeks before it was set to air in July, has found a new home at USA Network.

The new reality dating competition is set in Costa Rica and features 10 recently divorced couples, which is ripe for all kinds of chaotic relationship drama. It also happens to be hosted by one of the rare success stories from ABC’s Bachelor franchise, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who met on Fletcher’s season of Bachelorette in 2016.

The series was one of the higher-profile shows to be axed during the big Warner Brothers merger, leaving many wondering where it might land. According to Deadline, a deal at USA Network is nearing a close.

It’s not Fletcher and Rodgers’ first time doing TV host duties — the pair previously hosted Battle of the Fittest Couples on Paramount Network and CNBC’s Cash Pad. Fletcher also briefly took over Bachelorette hosting duties in 2020 when then-host Chris Harrison was in quarantine following travel.

The new series sees recent divorcees looking for love on television, but the twist? Their exes will also be there. Over the course of the season, couples will participate in activities and relationship exercises designed to help them figure out their dating flaws, make peace with their exes, find new love, and move on from the past — or not? Each episode will eliminate one contestant deemed not ready for a new relationship.

No details on a potential release date yet as the deal is still being finalized, but stay tuned for more information on the series.

The Big D is produced by Lighthearted Entertainment, who previously made dating shows Are You The One? and Dating Naked.