The Kardashians & Jenners Head to Hulu With Multi-Year Partnership

As part of the barrage of programming announced during Disney's Investor Day on December 10 — more Marvel series! more Star Wars! — is more content coming from popular reality stars.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner are set to "create global content" for Hulu, beginning in late 2021. More details will be announced at a later date.

Following the announcement, they celebrated the news on Twitter.

Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020

This news means fans won't have too long to wait to see the clan after Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! says goodbye in 2021 after 20 seasons.

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye," Kim Kardashian West wrote on Instagram about the end of the show. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years."