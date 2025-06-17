Anne Burrell Dies: Celebrity Chef Was 55

Food Network star and longtime host of Worst Cooks in America Anne Burrell died on Tuesday (June 17) morning at her home in Brooklyn, New York. She was 55.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in an issued statement. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

She is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, and his son, Javier. She is also survived by her mother, Marlene; her sister, Jane; her brother, Ben; and her children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas.

Known for her spiky platinum-blonde hair, infectious personality, and no-nonsense attitude when it came to cooking, Burrell got her big breakthrough in 2008 with Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, followed by a celebrated stint on Worst Cooks in America, the show for which she is probably best known.

In 2012, Burrell received her own show Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell in which she helped restaurants find executive chefs through a series of challenges.

According to TMZ, EMS received a call to the reality’s star Brooklyn home after Burrell was found unresponsive.

Early this year, Burrell was absent from Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes Vs. Villains season, which premiered on January 5. After an outpouring of fan questions, she took to Instagram to respond: “Honestly I don’t know. 🤷🏼‍♀️😑❤️.”

After another fan asked, “Chef-how come you are not doing Worst Cooks this season. That is your show.” Burrell responded, writing, “Uuuuughhh…I know. And I don’t know. 🫤🤷🏼‍♀️❤️.”

“Worst Cooks is NOT worst cooks without YOU,” another added, with Burrell jokingly responding, “I am just the worst!!!”

Burrell’s responses throw up more questions than answers., but it certainly implies her absence from Worst Cooks wasn’t once that was her choice.

Fans of the celebrity chef flooded social media with anguished posts, expressing their shock and heartbreak.

“Anne Burrell dead at 55?? I can’t believe it. I absolutely loved “Worst Cooks in America.” BTB, RTS. Brown food tastes good! Blanch, and shock! Slices, sticks, dices. She taught so many people,” wrote @drnik46.

“Rest In Peace Anne Burrell. The cooking world have lost an amazing human being, a no-nonsense sense coach and brilliant chef. You will be missed,” posted @BarbaraDonato17.

“I’m literally in disbelief right now. I cannot believe that Chef Anne Burrell has died. This is so shocking and heartbreaking. As someone obsessed with Food Network, I always enjoyed her so much. 55 is far too young. Omg. Love to her family and friends,” wrote @leighlew3.

Details surrounding her death are unavailable at this time.