Match Game is returning for the first time since 2021 with a new host and a star-studded lineup. Martin Short was named the host for the revival, which is technically Season 6. He replaced Alex Baldwin, who hosted the game show from 2016 to 2021. It will air right after Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? to make one big night of family fun game shows.

Short also serves as executive producer of Match Game. This is not the first show he has hosted as he had his own talk show in 1999 and has been a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel numerous times.

The series, which premieres on Wednesday, July 23, at 9/8c on ABC, features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

Read on for the full lineup of panelists, including Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez, Beanie Feldstein, and Cara Delevingne, as well as some Match Game alumni who played in the Alex Baldwin era.

The exact lineups of which celebrities will be playing together have not been confirmed.

Match Game, Premiere, Wednesday, July 23, 9/8c, ABC (Streaming next day on Hulu)