Tony & Ziva ‘NCIS’ Spinoff: Why It’s on Paramount+ & Everything We Know So Far

The NCIS franchise continues to expand, and one of the upcoming shows is going to give fans exactly what they’ve wanted for years: more Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo)!

De Pablo left NCIS in 11 before returning for the Season 16 finale and four episodes of Season 17. Weatherly exited at the end of Season 13 and was last seen at the end of the tribute to Ducky and the late David McCallum in the current 21st season.

The new series was given a straight-to-series order on February 28. “We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready,” said Weatherly and de Pablo at the time. “The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘TIVA’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

Read on for everything we know about the show so far, and keep checking back as we learn more.

What’s the Name of the Show?

While the nickname for the show is NCIS: Europe, there isn’t an official title as of yet.

What Is the Tony & Ziva Spinoff About?

The new series picks up after Tony and Ziva were reunited in Paris (off-screen) following the revelation she was alive and her completing one final mission with NCIS. “Since then, Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together,” according to the official description. “When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

Why Will It Be Streaming on Paramount+ and Not Airing on CBS?

The rest of the NCIS franchise—the original, Hawai’i, Sydney, and the upcoming Origins—is, so why is the Tony and Ziva spinoff a streaming series? “It was always designed to be,” CBS Studios President David Stapf told Deadline. Furthermore, “because it’s going to be on Paramount+, it can exist within the universe without, in our minds, cannibalizing anything else.”

Who’s Starring in the New NCIS Show?

Right now, the only actors attached to it are Weatherly and de Pablo (who are also serving as executive producers). We’ll have to wait to find out who will be playing Tony and Ziva’s daughter, Tali (previously, at least, Emelia and Layla Golfieri).

How Many Episodes Will It Be?

This should be no surprise, given it is a streaming show: It has been given a 10-episode order. But remember: That’s just for this initial season. We’ll have to wait to see if it’s renewed, but if it is and as long as it’s a streaming show, chances are we should expect 10-episode seasons.

When Will It Air?

Production is slated to begin “later this year,” according to Paramount+.

Will Any Other NCIS Characters Appear?

Stapf told Deadline in March that “as [the show is] designed now, no,” there won’t be other former NCIS stars appearing, “but never say never.” He hasn’t ruled out crossovers, though did note that the writers room just opened.

And when TV Insider spoke with Sean Murray (who plays McGee) and asked about the possibility of him showing up on the spinoff or Weatherly and de Pablo appearing on NCIS, he said, “Yeah, it’s very possible, I’ll say that. Especially inside of our franchise, as I’m sure you could guess. And yeah, we like to have fun with some of that stuff, and it’s all in the family, so we’ll see what happens.”

Why Is There a Tony & Ziva Spinoff?

According to Stapf, Weatherly and de Pablo had been discussing the possibility of a spinoff since both exited NCIS, “for years and years and years. So they were the ones that cooked up the rough edges of the idea, went to [writer] John McNamara, along with us, saying, we’d love to do this show. And the timing was right.”

“They’re constantly getting hit up by fans as to, oh my god, I miss you. When are you going to be back together, what happened to your child and all that stuff,” Stapf continued to Deadline. “And so, again, I keep saying it but there was an organic reason for this show to exist, it was almost like a fan demand for it.”

