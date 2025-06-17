‘Heartland’: Baye McPherson Talks Katie’s Teenage Angst, Relationship With Mom Lou & More

It has been a journey of self-discovery for Katie Fleming-Morris on Heartland, and it’s leading to some tension with her mom Lou (Michelle Morgan). The teenage angst is flowing during Season 18 of the long-running Canadian series. For actress Baye McPherson, who plays Katie, it’s something she can relate to in a lot of ways.

Katie finds herself at a crossroads with a big decision to be made on the horizon. After a few weeks hiatus, the final episodes of the season will drop weekly starting Thursday, June 19 on Up Faith & Family. Here, McPherson opens up about portraying the long-time character and what’s to come.

Congrats to you and everyone on Heartland for the Season 19 renewal. I understand you’re filming right now. What’s the early vibe on set?

Baye McPherson: The longevity of the show is pretty crazy, but it’s great. We have a similar crew as last year. Everyone is super excited about this season. There is a nice energy in the air.

You came on to play Katie during Season 15. How do you reflect on that time and the transition of taking on a role that audiences have essentially seen grow up?

It was definitely very daunting. I mean when I first booked the role, I was so excited. It was huge. I remember my first day on set I was so, so, so nervous. Joining a show that was at 15 years, I mean the show started before I was born. It was definitely a little intimidating, but the second I stepped on set it felt like home. I mean everyone was so welcoming and caring.

I had to do a bit of research on Katie because she has had past storylines and memories that are sometimes mentioned before I joined. I did a decent amount of research in terms of who Katie is and developing. It was also really cool to put my own spin and interpretation of who Katie is. It has been really cool to grow with her. I started when I was 12, and am 16 now. I find it so interesting how Katie and I have similar experiences. As I grow in life, and so does she. Her storylines show that. It was definitely quite daunting at first, but quickly became a family.

What kind of feedback or advice did you get from those on set you really took to heart?

That first year it was my first time being on a big set like that. It was quite scary, but the wonderful Michelle Morgan, who plays my mom, was instrumental in helping me become more comfortable on set. Things like in a dinner scene where you have to keep up your continuity. If you take a sip during this one line for example, you have to keep doing that. It was something I’d never thought of before, so it was those little things. Making sure you hit your mark is another tip.

I remember the first day filming at the Heartland ranch, she took me to Katie’s room to get familiar with it. She was like, “This is where you grew up. This is your room where you have grown up.” I would say Michelle was really helpful. Shaun [Johnston} (Jack Bartlett) I had some lovely scenes that he helped talk through with me. Different directors of course in Dean Bennett and Ken Filewych, too. I had a great support system of people that were very willing to answer all of my questions. And I had a lot.

You mentioned Katie experiencing the same things you do at 16. There is a lot of relatability for younger viewers. How would you describe what she has gone through in Season 18 as she is trying to find her place? Whether that is on the Heartland ranch or not.

Katie has always kind of struggled. More or less, most people on Heartland have followed a similar route to Amy (Amber Marshall). The ranch lifestyle. Katie never really totally fit into that world. Seasons leading up to that one it was her trying to figure out what she wanted. What she wanted to do and what she was passionate about. During Season 18 she found writing. Of course, she had the difficult balance of wanting to grow up too fast. This is something I’ve experienced, and I know my friends have experienced. Having to take a minute and slow down. Like wait a second, I’m still a kid and can act like one. There shouldn’t be these expectations that I have to know what I want to do with my life and know what I’m passionate about.

How would you describe the dynamic between Katie and her mom throughout this season?

Katie did struggle during Season 18. There is tension with her mom on top of all the things with this adult writing group. At the end of the day, I think Katie and Lou love each other. I think Lou was willing to support Katie with whatever she wanted to do. Even through this tension and rebellious phase Katie had, Lou is always there for her. I think toward the end of the season, there comes a realization that Katie doesn’t have to feel the need to grow up so fast. She can still be a kid. She doesn’t have to know what she wants to be. I think that’s a beautiful lesson a lot of teenagers, including myself, have gone through.

How is it filming with Michelle, especially during the back half where things are boiling over?

It was interesting playing that dynamic of so much tension and emotions running high. It’s honestly really fun to play in that world. Michelle, I love so much. She is incredible, so it was really cool to talk it out with her and experience all these things with her. I remember having a phone conversation with Mark [Haroun] our showrunner because he was telling me about Katie’s arc for the season.

I thought, “I can’t believe Katie is doing this.” Then again this is Katie trying so hard to desperately fit in and find a place she belongs. This writer’s group was the first place where she found that. I think once Lou sees that, it’s when she has a little bit of forgiveness in that. As selfish as it was of Katie, she still wants a place to belong and really felt that. It was this driving force and so accurate with many teenagers. This season I love the arc Lou and Katie have together. That anger and frustration with Lou, and Katie trying to defend her actions and lashing out a bit. Katie realizing she doesn’t have to grow up so fast and Lou realizing Katie has to learn from these mistakes. And only from those mistakes she can learn.

What are your hopes for Katie? Maybe more romance?

Yeah, it has been fun to see different fans speculating about what she wants. This season she finds herself. Just through the comfortability of who she is as a person. That’s new for her after all these struggles. Now I feel like this season she is content to be who she is, which is a really kind 16-year-old who loves writing and dirt biking and loves her horse Dodger. This is the season that Katie gets really comfortable with herself and allows herself to be who she is.

Heartland, Season 18, Returns Thursday, June 19, UP Faith & Family, Seasons 1-18 (Part 1) Streaming Now