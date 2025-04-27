‘Dexter’: All 8 Seasons, Ranked From Worst to Best

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for all eight seasons of Dexter.]

It’s almost time for another round of serial killer hunting when Dexter: Resurrection brings Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) back into our screen lives once again. The Paramount+ with Showtime series is expected to debut sometime this summer, picking up immediately after the events of Dexter: New Blood, the first sequel series that aired in 2021 and reunited Dexter with his now-grown son, Harrison (Jack Alcott).

Resurrection will, as the title indicates, raise Dexter from the certain death he seemingly faced in the finale of New Blood — executive producer Clyde Phillips teased to TV Insider, “In the beginning of Resurrection, the doctor says to Dexter, Michael Hall, ‘Had you been shot in the summertime, you’d be dead, but you were shot in zero degree weather, and we ripped you open, and we’re able to get you’ minutes before [you] died,’ and you … see the police SUV is speeding as fast as it can. And it’s a race against time to save a life, and he did it.”

Before Dexter: Resurrection arrives to show us what’s next after that, we wanted to take a look back at the Showtime drama’s original eight-season run and rank the individual seasons, from worst to best.