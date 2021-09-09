‘Judy Justice’: Everyone’s Favorite Television Judge Returns on IMDb TV

Judge Judy Sheindlin is back! Everyone’s favorite television courtroom judge returns in the new IMDb TV series Judy Justice, which premieres on Monday, November 1. New episodes will premiere every weekday on the free streaming service. The new show comes after Sheindlin’s iconic series Judge Judy aired its final episode back in July of this year.

Retired Los Angeles probation officer and bailiff Kevin Rasco and court stenographer Whitney Kumar will join the series alongside Sheindlin’s law clerk granddaughter, Sarah Rose. Longtime executive producer and director of Judge Judy Randy Douthit and co-executive producer Amy Freisleben will return for the new series after working with Sheindlin for more than 25 years.

Sheindlin shared her excitement over returning to the small screen, stating, “With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues. Our bailiff Kevin has been in charge of my security for the last three years. He comes from law enforcement, has a winning smile, a delightful personality, and is always professional. Whitney was a truly lucky find. A skilled court stenographer for 15 years, she brings warmth, great proficiency, and best of all, can refresh my memory in a heartbeat with her machine. I’ve known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She’s smart, sassy, and opinionated. Who knows where she gets those traits?”

“As we continue to build IMDb TV into a modern broadcast network, we are thrilled to have Judy Justice as a signature program that our streaming audiences can enjoy any time of day,” said IMDb TV Content and Programming co-heads, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi. “Judge Sheindlin, Randy, and Amy have created a fresh court program, and we look forward to introducing Kevin, Whitney, and Sarah to viewers.”

Judy Justice, Series Premiere, Monday, November 1, IMDb TV