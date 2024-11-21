Tulsa King has not been officially renewed for a third season at Paramount+, but the Taylor Sheridan drama is very likely to return for Season 3 — and maybe even Season 4 and beyond. According to a Deadline report, series lead Sylvester Stallone is in final negotiations for a contract renewal for two more seasons, after which the streamer would make it official. (The site also reports that the show could continue on even further, with potential spinoffs.)

So what we do know about a potential Tulsa King Season 3 so far? Here’s a look.

When will Tulsa King Season 3 premiere?

It’s too early to know when the new season will premiere, but bookmark this page for continued updates!

Who will star in Tulsa King Season 3?

Sylvester Stallone would return to his role as Dwight Manfredi, the eponymous king of the Tulsa underground. If his current crew stays intact, that would mean we’d also see the return of Jay Will as Tyson, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch, Martin Starr as Bodhi, Max Casella as Armand, Chris Caldovino as Goodie, McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace, Ca$h Flo as Bigfoot, and Annabella Sciorra as Joanne. The Season 2 finale also kept Frank Grillo‘s Bill Bevilaqua in Dwight’s orbit, and chances are, we’ll see more of Dana Delany as Dwight’s girlfriend Margaret and Tatiana Zappardino as his daughter Tina.

Where did Tulsa King Season 2 leave off?

The Season 2 finale saw Mitch opening his newly-bought car lot in his own name, while Higher Plane continues to thrive, with Dwight promising them all a fair share of the earnings for all of their businesses, which are now legitimate. He also made a deal with Bevilaqua to split the top take 50-50 in exchange for peace (and Bill taking out ousted NY boss Chickie), while Cal Thresher agreed to walk away from their former feud, and Dwight declined to cooperate with the new leadership in New York. The finale ended with a major cliffhanger, though, when Dwight and Margaret were awakened in bed by masked gunmen who kidnapped Dwight and told him that he now works for them. Were they part of the Triad that Dwight’s team eliminated? Were they New York mafia enforcers? Or is there another player in town now? We’ll have to wait and find out in Season 3.

