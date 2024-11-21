‘Tulsa King’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Amanda Bell
Comments
Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King
Paramount+

Tulsa King

 More

Tulsa King has not been officially renewed for a third season at Paramount+, but the Taylor Sheridan drama is very likely to return for Season 3 — and maybe even Season 4 and beyond. According to a Deadline report, series lead Sylvester Stallone is in final negotiations for a contract renewal for two more seasons, after which the streamer would make it official. (The site also reports that the show could continue on even further, with potential spinoffs.) 

So what we do know about a potential Tulsa King Season 3 so far? Here’s a look.

When will Tulsa King Season 3 premiere?

It’s too early to know when the new season will premiere, but bookmark this page for continued updates!

Who will star in Tulsa King Season 3?

Sylvester Stallone would return to his role as Dwight Manfredi, the eponymous king of the Tulsa underground. If his current crew stays intact, that would mean we’d also see the return of Jay Will as Tyson, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch, Martin Starr as Bodhi, Max Casella as Armand, Chris Caldovino as Goodie, McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace, Ca$h Flo as Bigfoot, and Annabella Sciorra as Joanne. The Season 2 finale also kept Frank Grillo‘s Bill Bevilaqua in Dwight’s orbit, and chances are, we’ll see more of Dana Delany as Dwight’s girlfriend Margaret and Tatiana Zappardino as his daughter Tina.

'Tulsa King' Star Tatiana Zappardino Reveals What We Didn't See Between Mitch and Tina
Related

'Tulsa King' Star Tatiana Zappardino Reveals What We Didn't See Between Mitch and Tina

Where did Tulsa King Season 2 leave off?

The Season 2 finale saw Mitch opening his newly-bought car lot in his own name, while Higher Plane continues to thrive, with Dwight promising them all a fair share of the earnings for all of their businesses, which are now legitimate. He also made a deal with Bevilaqua to split the top take 50-50 in exchange for peace (and Bill taking out ousted NY boss Chickie), while Cal Thresher agreed to walk away from their former feud, and Dwight declined to cooperate with the new leadership in New York. The finale ended with a major cliffhanger, though, when Dwight and Margaret were awakened in bed by masked gunmen who kidnapped Dwight and told him that he now works for them. Were they part of the Triad that Dwight’s team eliminated? Were they New York mafia enforcers? Or is there another player in town now? We’ll have to wait and find out in Season 3.

Tulsa King, Seasons 1-2, Paramount+

Tulsa King - Paramount+

Tulsa King where to stream

Tulsa King

Annabella Sciorra

Frank Grillo

Garrett Hedlund

Jay Will

Max Casella

Sylvester Stallone

Tatiana Zappardino




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
the-price-is-right-11-20
1
‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wows Fans With Wheel Spinning Technique in Showcase Showdown
Sandra Lee and Joy Behar
2
Dr. Pimple Popper Fires Back After Joy Behar Compares Her to Dr. Oz on ‘The View’
Jeff Probst at Tribal Council on 'Survivor' Season 47 Episode 4
3
‘Survivor’: What Jeff Probst Really Thinks About That Shot in the Dark Sacrifice
Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick
4
‘SVU’s Peter Scanavino Talks Rollisi Curveballs and Carisi as a Hostage
Jonbenet and John Ramsey
5
JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Speaks Out About DNA Test Ahead of Netflix Docuseries