[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI: International Season 4 Episode 8 “You’ll Never See It Coming.”]

We have to admit: We both do and do not see the ending of this episode coming. Going into the FBI: International fall finale, we have a feeling it would be a tough one for Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer), with the man responsible for his former partner’s death, Greg Csonka (Beau Knapp), on trial, but as the episode goes on, it becomes clear that it’s all building to something else.

After Csonka beats their star witness to death (and three other inmates take responsibility), the Fly Team tries to build the case against him. But now Wes needs to testify, to give a comprehensive fact pattern and full picture of Csonka’s crimes. Smitty’s (Eva-Jane Willis) not sure that’s the best idea, given who’s involved, but he’s determined to bring justice to his friend’s name.

Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) and Raines (Carter Redwood) are the ones to sit down with Csonka (who has a bruised right hand) and his lawyer, Simons. Csonka tries to get under Vo’s skin, about still being partnered with Wes (partners end up dead) and taunting the agents about “the truth” about their boss coming out. Wes insists there’s nothing that can be used against him. But then the defense calls Tyler (Jay Hayden), Wes’ friend now temporarily with the Fly Team, to testify, even though he wasn’t around when Csonka was arrested.

Simons questions Tyler about the Montrose case, in which Wes shot and killed the main suspect, one he was “desperate” to apprehend. Tyler argues he wasn’t desperate. Wes failed to document the main source. Tyler doesn’t recall that. (Wes later explains to the team that the source wouldn’t cooperate otherwise.) Faulty information from that source led to the illegal shooting by Wes. The prosecutor tries to object. Simons bets Wes wanted to shoot and kill Csonka as well, blaming him for the murder of his partner. This is when the judge finally says enough. But Simons’ strategy is now clear: impeach Wes’ credibility and, by extension, the case itself.

And unfortunately, Wes takes the bait when it’s his turn to testify, with Simons asking first about his mother (to show he’s irredeemably conflicted about Csonka) then his past in juvie. His dad was sent to prison when he was 12 for aggravated assault, then his mom overdosed a couple years later. As a minor, Wes was arrested for shoplifting and disorderly conduct—and he and Csonka were in the same juvie. While they weren’t there at the same time, Csonka did have a run-in with one of Wes’ friends and hospitalized him (while “defending” himself). Wes says he didn’t know he was responsible, but Simons scoffs. Simons then asks how his mother got money for drugs, wondering if there were a lot of guys hanging around. That’s when Wes stands and addresses Csonka, warning him if he wants to make it personal, it won’t go well for him. Simons calls that a threat. After, he files a motion to dismiss—and the prosecution won’t appeal if Csonka’s not convicted.

Simons offers a deal during which Csonka continues to taunt Vo (worrying us): six months, time served, for aiding and abetting the obtaining of a tourist visa under false pretenses. They need to prove that he killed the witness, and so they follow the money to the prison guard he paid off to have him brought to his cell. While waiting to bring him in, Tyler lets Wes know that he’s up for whatever it takes to make sure Csonka goes down. But Wes says they’re not like that. (Uh-oh, something’s clearly going to happen to change his mind.)

The Fly Team does eventually get to Csonka’s bagman, who shoots himself as they arrive to bring him in. But they have all his documents (the account ledger, his laptop) and use that to bluff Csonka into thinking that his employee gave him up. With that, he confesses to everything, including the murder of Wes’ partner. The new deal will have him serving 30 years in a prison in Hungary. As they set out for the transfer, Wes reminds Csonka of how he talked though when he arrested him and said he’d find him and he’d never see it coming. Well, he did (Csonka in chains) and if he’s around 30 years from now and still wants to come find him, Wes will be waiting.

But during the transport, a truck T-bones one of the cars and during the ensuing shootout, Csonka escapes in a car. Wes and Vo follow, but when they catch up to him and are trying to bring him in, Vo is shot from behind—and it’s bad. Csonka escapes as Wes tries to stop the bleeding and calls for an ambulance. By the time she gets to the hospital, she’s lost a lot of blood and her vitals are dropping.

Wes and Raines are visibly upset at the hospital, where the former leaves the latter to relay updates. And so Raines is the one who finds out that Vo is in surgery; the bullet fractured her collar bone and hit the subclavian vein and they need to do a vein graft without doing additional damage.

Meanwhile, Wes, Tyler, and Smitty track Csonka down to farmland he’d purchased; it has a defunct airstrip, and he’s already taken off in a plane by the time they get there. He’s also left a note: “You’ll never see it coming.” That’s when Raines calls them to the hospital.

Vo was in surgery and losing a lot of blood, and they were fixing it, but then something went wrong and she went into shock. “It doesn’t look good,” he reveals. Wes steps aside, and when Tyler joins him, the Fly Team leader checks, “Whatever I need, right? … We’re going to go find Csonka. I promise you that. And when we do, we’re taking our badges off.” Tyler’s with him.

But how far will Wes go? Will Vo survive? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments section below.

FBI: International, Returns, Tuesday, January 28, 2025, 9/8c, CBS