[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Based on a True Story, Season 2.]

Based on a True Story‘s second season has arrived on Peacock and with it more twists and turns in the story of couple Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina), who find themselves entangled with Matt (Tom Bateman), a serial killer known as the Westside Ripper.

After Season 1’s adventures, the trio continue their entanglement as Matt becomes romantically involved with Ava’s younger sister Tory (Liana Liberato). Vowing to never murder again, Matt works on steering clear of his killer instincts, but suspicions are raised when a string of murders occurs around Ava and Nathan’s town.

Ava, meanwhile pieced together the clues and concluded that a copycat killer was at large. This investigation was partly tied to her new friendship with Drew (Melissa Fumero), a woman she believed was an investigator herself, but later learns is actually Matt’s ex. Threatening to expose Matt after turning up to Ava and Nathan’s house, Tory stabs Drew to death and weds Matt with the intention of never having to be called as a witness against him in court should his actions lead them there.

All the while, Matt’s taunted by the new serial killer terrorizing the town, who we learn in the final moments is Matt’s victim, Chloe Lake’s (Natalia Dyer) sister (played by Sara Paxton). By the end of the season, Chloe’s sister had Ava and Nathan tied up, but Matt manages to rescue them.

Agreeing to turn himself in, Matt walks towards the exit of the podcast studio where the couple were taken and held hostage, only to find themselves being apprehended by authorities with Matt nowhere in sight. A clip during the credits reveals that Matt had kidnapped Paxton’s character, leaving a rather large cliffhanger for his character as well as Nathan who was being arrested for possessing evidence of a murder, planted in his storage locker by Matt.

When it comes to Season 2’s outcome, Messina admits that Nathan’s decision-making skills weren’t the best. “They’re both pretty guilty of dumbness,” he says of Ava and his character. “But that was a big gamble, and stupid of Nathan, he adds in reference to Nathan’s willingness to trust Matt.

“Listen, they made one really bad choice a handful of years ago and they are still paying for it and that’s the thing,” Cuoco chimes in. “They’re stuck in this web with Matt who is now in love with her sister and we’re dealing with this weird family dynamic. They all have dirt on each other. And so no one can really get out of this.”

As for where they’d like to see Ava and Nathan next, Messina admits, “I would like a prison storyline… I want to be in prison and [would not] want to get out because I have a new identity in there as the Westside Ripper.”

Meanwhile, Cuoco is eager to see the characters get what they deserve. “I want them to get in trouble or I want Matt to get in trouble… I’ve watched enough true crime to know anything can happen.” As for hope regarding another season, she adds, “We’d love to tie this up, have a third season… and have this perfect little couple of seasons of a show.”

See what Bateman, Liberato, and executive producer Annie Weisman had to share about Season 2’s storylines in the full video interview, above, and let us know what you’d like to see from Based on a True Story in a potential third season.

Based on a True Story, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Peacock