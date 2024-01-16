[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Found Season 1 finale “Missing While Forgotten.”]

Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is free on Found — and there’s a very good reason to be extremely worried about one of the women he previously kidnapped.

The Season 1 finale sees Gabi (Shanola Hampton), upon realizing that he will never stop hunting her, confess to the others — Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), Margaret (Kelli Williams), and Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta), after Dhan (Karan Oberoi) learned the truth in the previous episode — and those three walk out on her.

But she doesn’t have too much time to sit with the aftermath of her confession. When she gets home, she realizes that the box of poison from her kitchen is missing and realizes Sir used it to poison Lacey’s dog. Lacey doesn’t answer when she calls … and has no idea that Sir is hiding in her apartment! That’s where the finale ends.

“That’s her biggest fear… that he is somewhere where Lacey is,” Hampton tells TV Insider. And like Gosselaar, she’s not sure if Sir would kill Lacey because of what it would do to Gabi. “I think that he would threaten, but I think that in his mind there is a version of life that he and Gabi live together — not in a romantic way, but that they’re partners and he has her,” she says. “And if he killed Lacey, he knows that there would be no chance of that ever, ever happening. Would he torture? Would he hurt? But to actually kill? There’s no coming back from that. And I think that that keeps Lacey alive or I think that that would stop him.”

Having the season bookended by Gabi in control with Sir in the basement and where she is in the finale was “there since the pitch,” according to executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll. “It was always meant to be this two trains on a collision course, the train of the past that is moving in reverse and the train in the present that is moving in present time that were going to collide on the same track, which is the day Gabi was taken as a teen [A’Zaria Carter] combined with the day she first met Sir, her first day of school, and Sir not only escaping from Gabi’s basement, but the hint at what it looks like when Sir is out in the world and able to wreak havoc.”

The EP is careful when discussing what that ending with Sir and Lacey means for Season 2 (which will be 22 episodes). “There is such a dark fan fiction love of Sir and just this whole, is that kind of attention bad and he’s so good looking, he’s so charming, and I’m like, ladies, I need higher standards. I need the bar to be a little bit higher of what we’re looking for for our crushes. But I will say that Sir’s charm and Sir’s gifts are his biggest tool of manipulation, so the truth of the matter is, even if people think they know where Sir’s line in the sand is and he would do this but not this, you actually don’t,” she cautions.

“The truth of the matter is Sir is a master manipulator and a master game player as long as he feels he is justified in the thing he’s doing because it’s bringing him closer to Gabi or he’s saving Gabi,” she continues. “He’s capable of anything under the context of, ‘It is something I have to do in order to bring me closer to Gabi. Obstacles have to be removed in order to bring me closer to Gabi,’ and so do not get it twisted. As handsome as Sir is, as charming as Sir is, that man thinks and operates in a very, very scary way and the most dangerous thing for people to do is underestimate it.”

But maybe Sir’s underestimating Lacey. “There is more of Gabi in Lacey than I think even Lacey realizes and she’s been on a journey, and I think we’re going to see the culmination of that journey and in a very surprising, shocking way,” teases the EP.

