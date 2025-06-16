[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Grantchester Season 10 premiere.]

The romantic tidings of Reverend Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) are of keen interest to the characters of Grantchester. The June 15 Season 10 premiere opened with Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and their friends teasing Alphy about his love life at an Easter celebration at the church. Geordie revealed his new nickname for the vicar, Rev Love ‘Em and Leave ‘Em, as they poked fun at his constant string of singular dates. But someone emerged in the Grantchester Season 10 premiere who may prove to be a serious romantic prospect for the bachelor, and it started with a scene in a library that fans loved.

Alphy was investigating the puzzling death of Reg Waits (Neal Barry) when he met an intriguing librarian named Margaret (Christie Russell-Brown), who wasn’t convinced that he was as knowledgable about books as he said. Alphy was immediately taken with Margaret, but she quickly rejected his request for her phone number. She was clearly attracted to him, but said she didn’t want to be a woman who sat around waiting for him to call. “What if I promise to call?” he asked. But she didn’t budge. By the end of the episode, Alphy proved he was serious about Margaret when giving her his number with the promise that he would wait by the phone for her call.

The episode ended with Alphy sadly waiting by the phone, and then forlornly watching his coupled friends bond at the church’s park. But Margaret did better than call him. She showed up at the park in-person. Earlier in the episode, Alphy was frustrated with Geordie’s frequent teasing about his love life, saying that he wished he wouldn’t paint him as such a “Lothario.” Could Alphy’s bachelor days be ending?

Fans were living for the library scene. “#GrantchesterPBS I’m loving this library scene, the ‘quarrel.’ ‘I love books!’” one fan tweeted. Viewers cheered for Alphy’s ending as well. See fan reactions below.

PBS‘ episode descriptions for Grantchester Season 10 tease more romance for the vicar, including a romantic dinner that gets interrupted by the unexpected arrival of a familiar face. Here’s a breakdown of every episode in Season 10 and when they air.

When are new episodes of Grantchester Season 10?

Find the Grantchester Season 10 release schedule along with episode descriptions below.

Season 10 Episode 1: Sunday, June 15, 9/8c, PBS

“A suspicious death interrupts the Easter celebrations in Grantchester, and Alphy attempts to use the case as a distraction from his personal life.”

Season 10 Episode 2: Sunday, June 22, 9/8c, PBS

“A death at the university plunges Geordie and Alphy into a world of academic adversaries, while Alphy faces a complication in his romantic life.”

Season 10 Episode 3: Sunday, June 29, 9/8c, PBS

“Alphy’s attempts to cook a romantic dinner are interrupted when a familiar face arrives unannounced at the vicarage.”

Season 10 Episode 4: Sunday, July 6, 9/8c, PBS

“Alphy and Geordie investigate witchcraft at a home for orphaned and disadvantaged children run by Alphy’s old friend. When a body is found, Alphy struggles to consider his friend as a suspect.”

Season 10 Episode 5: Sunday, July 13, 9/8c, PBS

“Leonard’s drinking lands him in a prison cell overnight. When he wakes up, the consequences only escalate from there.”

Season 10 Episode 6: Sunday, July 20, 9/8c, PBS

“Alphy and Geordie investigate when a member of a rock band is murdered. Alphy struggles with some family history.”

Season 10 Episode 7: Sunday, July 27, 9/8c, PBS

“Cathy and Mrs. Chapman’s new business venture hit a serious obstacle. Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.”

Season 10 Episode 8: Sunday, August 3, 9/8c, PBS

“Alphy and Geordie keep an eye on rising tensions as a controversial figure is invited to speak at the university. When a murder is committed, however, they disagree on how to approach the case.”

