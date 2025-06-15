[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Duck Dynasty: The Revival]

There was dramatic news for Sadie Robertson in the Duck Dynasty: The Revival episode that aired June 15. But before the show detailed what was going on in her life, there were fresh developments in the hunt for Bigfoot.

In the June 8 episode Uncle Si told Korie he had seen Bigfoot, and it would potentially make for a good documentary for the production company. This prompted Willie to enlist the help of Nathan and Luke from the “Blurry Creatures” podcast to explore Si’s claim of seeing Sasquatch’s taking a bath. “Let’s say you know your way around the fiction section,” Willie said to Si with a little skepticism.

The crew discovered an antler in a tree, which further led to Nathan and Luke opening up the door the mythical creature could have been around. The verdict is he could be out there. They need real evidence. Women and children had encounters because he doesn’t see them as a threat. Native American flute music was also another way to lure in Bigfoot. Si was willing to put money into trying to prove its existence. Willie put a plan in place to use this “investigation” as a chance to bring the family out for a camping trip. He called his son John Luke, who was all about this sort of stuff. Together they work to fine tune a Bigfoot call the similar way they do with ducks. They tested the calls with dogs before setting out to test it in the field.

Each member of the Bigfoot exhibition team had a role in Willie’s eyes. There was staff John David and Martin there to help with the trail. John Luke and Will were tasked with the music or sounds. John Reed-Loflin was there for moral support. Grandkids Zane and Shep were there for…bait. The plan was to set up a perimeter of trail cams where Si initially spotted Bigfoot. They’d set up camp to lure their “movie star” right in their view. Si was nowhere to be found as he decided to participate in an open mic night at the local library instead. However, he had an insurance policy to make sure the group saw something. He had a familiar face in Duck Commander in [John] Godwin wear a mask to take on the role and ensure the project got greenlit. A doc may not be the route they take, but Willie would be up for writing a Bigfoot movie because, after all, he is “fully semi-retired.”

Elsewhere, Martin and Willie’s daughter Bella are on the hunt to catch the person who had been stealing snacks from the Duck Commander breakroom. The bandit not only took snacks, but had been sloppy and vengeful about it. They present evidence including the culprit eating 80 percent of ravioli, the middle of a sandwich, half the cookies in a package left open to go bad and an empty snack bowl that would normally be filled with beef jerky. The duo set a trap with Jacob as a plant hidden to monitor the activity in the breakroom. All this did was freak out staff members Alexis, Elizabeth and Jeffrey. The snack stealer was revealed to be none other than Willie, who wasn’t even on the suspect list. He brought jerky from the office for the campout. Zane tattled on “Dubs” during a family gathering.

Sadie was at home sick with Haven. The timing couldn’t be worse as she prepared to speak during the Breakaway bible study at Texas A&M University. Husband Christian Huff was hesitant to believe Sadie was that sick, going by the history of “phantom injuries.” She decided to go visit Korie with Mom giving her a little TLC. Sadie contemplated pulling out from the event and gave the organizer a call in case they wanted to look for a replacement speaker. Before Sadie could say anything, the organizer mentioned the 400 students and volunteers were excited about the appearance with thousands possibly coming. Sadie decided she would keep the commitment and work to get better.

In the end, it wasn’t a sickness but that she was actually pregnant! She shared the news with Christian. With no time to process the milestone news, the two prepared to drive to Breakaway. Korie secured a bus and surprised Sadie that she and the ladies would be joining them for the event. Korie was the only other family member outside of Christian to know about the blessing to come.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival premiere, Sundays, 9/8c, A&E