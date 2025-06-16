Hot in Cleveland didn’t just give its four leading ladies a new start in a Midwest-nice town, it also blessed us with another Betty White performance for the ages. As TV Land ushered in its first original scripted series, it cast White alongside Wendie Malick, Valerie Bertinelli, and Jane Leeves, who played best friends who make the most of an emergency landing in Cleveland and decide to stay in the city. That trio ends up getting a house — and a new roomie in White’s caretaker character.

White was, as always, a scene-stealer, but played it modest in an interview with TV Guide Magazine. “Valerie, Jane, and Wendie play off each other so well,” she said. “This show gives me the opportunity to walk in, throw out some bitchy line, and go off.”

Now, 15 years after Hot in Cleveland’s debut on June 16, 2010, you might be feeling left in the cold — but we know of similar shows that might warm right you right up again. Read about ’em all below.