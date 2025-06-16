Missing ‘Hot in Cleveland’ 15 Years Later? 10 Other TV Shows to Check Out

Dan Clarendon
Comments
'Hot in Cleveland,' 'The Golden Girls,' 'The Cool Kids,' and 'Grace and Frankie'
TV Land/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Touchstone Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Patrick McElhenny/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Suzanne Tenner/Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Hot in Cleveland didn’t just give its four leading ladies a new start in a Midwest-nice town, it also blessed us with another Betty White performance for the ages. As TV Land ushered in its first original scripted series, it cast White alongside Wendie Malick, Valerie Bertinelli, and Jane Leeves, who played best friends who make the most of an emergency landing in Cleveland and decide to stay in the city. That trio ends up getting a house — and a new roomie in White’s caretaker character.

White was, as always, a scene-stealer, but played it modest in an interview with TV Guide Magazine. “Valerie, Jane, and Wendie play off each other so well,” she said. “This show gives me the opportunity to walk in, throw out some bitchy line, and go off.”

Now, 15 years after Hot in Cleveland’s debut on June 16, 2010, you might be feeling left in the cold — but we know of similar shows that might warm right you right up again. Read about ’em all below.

Leslie Jordan, Vicki Lawrence, David Alan Grier, and Martin Mull in 'The Cool Kids'
Patrick McElhenny/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Cool Kids

TV stars of yore found a second (or third) act on this sitcom, which starred Leslie Jordan, David Alan Grier, and Martin Mull as a rule-breaking group of retirement home residents, and Vicki Lawrence as the interloper who insists on joining them. After Lawrence’s character steals a car for a mission to the mortuary, the “cool kids” invite her to stay.

Carlease Burke, Stacy Keach, Patrick Warburton, Carrie Preston, Miranda Cosgrove, and Mia Serafino of 'Crowded'
Brian Bowen Smith/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Crowded

After coming up with Hot in Cleveland, Suzanne Martin created Crowded, starring Carrie Preston and Patrick Warburton as a couple dealing with boomerang children and omnipresent parents. The sitcom didn’t last long, but Leeves and White guest-star in Episode 7, making that installment a Cleveland reunion.

Annie Potts, Jean Smart, Dixie Carter, and Delta Burke of 'Designing Women'
Everett Collection

Designing Women

We’re in the middle of a Jean Smart renaissance, but the Hacks star got her start joining Annie Potts, Dixie Carter, and Delta Burke in this Emmy-nominated sitcom. The four women play partners in an Atlanta interior design firm, and their Southern sass is still influential, as a recent Drag Race lip sync challenge proves.

John Mahoney, Jane Leeves, and Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier'
Jaydee/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Frasier

This hit Cheers spinoff shares DNA with Hot in Cleveland: Martin was a writer, Leeves was a series regular, and a Malick was a frequent guest star during the sitcom’s original run. Kelsey Grammar, meanwhile, reprises his Cheers role as psychiatrist Frasier Crane seeks for a new life in Seattle and ultimately connects with his brother and father.

Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, and Rue McClanahan in 'The Golden Girls'
Touchstone Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Golden Girls

Hot in Cleveland immediately drew comparisons to this classic sitcom about four women growing old together in Miami. Columnist Michael Musto even found direct parallels between Hot in Cleveland’s characters and their Golden Girls predecessors, saying that Malick “is basically the modern-day Bea Arthur,” Bertinelli “is the new Betty White,” Leeves is “the nouveau Rue McClanahan,” and “witheringly sarcastic Golden Girl Betty White has turned into Estelle Getty.”

Estelle Getty, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Bea Arthur in 'The Golden Girls'
Everett Collection

The Golden Palace

The Golden Girls ended in 1992 after Arthur decided to leave the series, but the other three stars continued on in a spinoff in which their characters decide to buy and run a Miami hotel. It’s not quite the same without Arthur, but don’t worry — her Dorothy Zbornak reunites with the other gals in a two-episode guest stint.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in 'Grace and Frankie'
Suzanne Tenner/Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Grace and Frankie

Other “golden girls” of television include Jane Fonda’s Grace Hanson and Lily Tomlin’s Frankie Bergstein, who go from frenemies to roommates to besties after their husbands come out as gay (and in love with each other) in this sitcom. Malick, meanwhile, guest-stars as a business executive in charge of an “adult intimacy” company.

Enrico Colantoni, Wendie Malick, and Laura San Giacomo in 'Just Shoot Me'
Gary Null/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Just Shoot Me

Speaking of Malick, she got two Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy nominations for this earlier entry in her filmography. The sitcom, based in the offices of the fictional Blushmagazine, also starred Laura San Giacomo, David Spade, Enrico Colantoni, all of whom went on to guest-star on Hot in Cleveland.

Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in 'The Kominsky Method'
Michael Yarish/Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Kominsky Method

Hot in Cleveland, meet No Longer Hot in Los Angeles. A Golden Globe-winning series with Emmy-nominated performances, The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas as an actor-turned-acting coach and Alan Arkin as his longtime agent as the two characters contend with aging in a youth-obsessed town.

Bonnie Franklin and Valerie Bertinelli of 'One Day at a Time'
Everett Collection

One Day at a Time

If Hot in Cleveland made you a Bertinelli buff, you’d better know the sitcom that made her famous. One of the many hits produced by TV legend Norman Lear, One Day at a Time follows a divorced mom making a new start with her two kids, one played by Bertinelli, in Indianapolis. (While you’re at it, check out the acclaimed 2017 reboot, another of Lear’s productions.)

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Behind the Scenes With Gordon Ramsay: 20 Years of Cooking Up TV Hits

The celebrity chef reflects on redefining culinary television and his fiery journey Hell’s Kitchen to Secret Service. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Crowded

Designing Women

Frasier (1993)

Grace and Frankie

Hot in Cleveland

Just Shoot Me

One Day at a Time (1975)

The Cool Kids

The Golden Girls

The Golden Palace

The Kominsky Method

Betty White

Jane Leeves

Valerie Bertinelli

Wendie Malick




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Christian Huff, Sadie Robertson, Honey and Have in Duck Dynasty The Revival
1
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Receives Live-Changing News
Actors Bruce Willis and Rumer Willis attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures'
2
Bruce Willis’ Family Share Heartbreaking Health Update on ‘Die Hard’ Star
Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) and Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis) in 'Patience' on PBS
3
‘Patience’ Boss on Depicting Autism as a Strength in New Crime Drama
Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin
4
‘The View’ Cohosts Slam Senator Who Mocked Murdered Minnesota Representative
Sally Ride as seen in 'Sally' on Nat Geo
5
Fly With Sally Ride, Walk With Dinosaurs, a Super ‘Mega Cakes’ Challenge, TCM Remembers Richard Chamberlain