‘Ghosts’ Star Brandon Scott Jones on Isaac’s Cliffhanger Ending & Woodstone’s New Spirit

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 3 Finale, “Isaac’s Wedding.”]

Ghosts held a very special wedding in its Season 3 finale episode, aptly titled “Isaac’s Wedding,” but fans were in for a big surprise when Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) couldn’t go through with his nuptials to Nigel (John Hartman), and that wasn’t even the most shocking moment.

While Isaac experiences a touch of cold feet due to the presence of living stripper and DJ Chris (Deniz Akdeniz), he seems to be swayed back to the idea of marriage until Pete (Richie Moriarty) returns from his St. Lucia getaway sharing his feelings of love for a ghost named Donna (Allegra Edwards) that he met while there. Realizing that he doesn’t feel this way about Nigel, Isaac decides to step back from the impending marriage, leaving Carol (Caroline Aaron) of all ghosts to pick up the leftovers and get married to a bayonetted red coat.

Despite Isaac’s peace over the situation, he doesn’t get much of it after the basement ghosts claim they have a surprise and he’s unceremoniously snatched from Patience, the Puritan ghost Isaac left behind in the dirt on the property. In other words, is Isaac the next Flower (Sheila Carrasco)?

“I have no idea what the writers are planning and how they’re planning to handle that situation, but I do think after that episode, it’s kind of nice to see him get his ‘just deserts’ from my perspective. You know what I mean?” Jones tells TV Insider. “He’s left somebody in the dirt and he abandoned them. So I’m sure however it plays out, I hope I’m a part of it,” he adds with a laugh. In even plainer terms, Jones says, “But I guess the reassurance that I’ll be back is nobody’s told me that I’m not coming back.”

As for the lack of “I dos” during his “wedding” episode, Jones jokes, “I think it’s either the second or third wedding that’s attempted to happen on the show, and so I’m glad to keep the tradition alive of it, not going through.”

Meanwhile, when it came to Isaac and Nigel’s wedding, Jones knew for some time that the nuptials would never actually happen. “The Joes, our showrunners, Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, came to me and told me that they had an idea that they wanted to break Nigel and Isaac up. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I trust you guys to make that happen.’ And the thing that I was sort of surprised about was the machinations of the episode. I wasn’t sure how it was going to play out. Even when we were filming it, there were a couple of different iterations in the way it could have gone, of who was going to be the person that leaves at the altar.”

Ultimately, that honor went to Jones’ Isaac, but the actor was mostly impressed with how the writers bridged the gap between the wedding story and Pete’s experience in St. Lucia. “There was this really fun, amazing story with Pete happening where he’s kind of gone out to the world and been able to go beyond the ghost boundary. And it’s this really fascinating question that’s sort of posed to him of what’s left to live for when you’re already dead. And I think when he comes back, something solidified for Isaac.”

As much as the interruption at Isaac and Nigel’s wedding by Pete derailed things, Jones says, “I think [Isaac] is grateful that he at least opened up his eyes, and I think for the first time he gets a chance to kind of see, ‘Oh, I don’t have to fit into any mold. I can really figure out who I am.'”

When Isaac will have a chance to explore that will remain to be seen as he’s currently trapped in the dirt, and Jones is hoping there’s a lesson to be learned when it comes to his character. “What’s really interesting about this show is that these ghosts are stuck in this purgatory and they don’t know why they’re still there. So they have to learn something and they have to hopefully change in some way before they can move on. And I think if this can start to trigger that particular experience for him that could be really exciting.” At the end of the day though, Jones says, “I’ve learned to never really predict anything because they always seem to go in a direction that I would never have even thought of.”

Regarding Isaac’s future with Nigel, Jones notes, “I think the main hope is that Nigel sticks around as a character because they know the fans love him, and we all love him on the show, and we all love John Hartman who plays him. So I think the maximum Nigel we can get outside or inside of this relationship is always a good thing.”

As for their relationship? “I don’t see them getting back together anytime soon. If they ever do get back together or they ever do, just remain friends, I hope that this experience is something that they can both grow from,” Jones reveals, but notes, “I’m sure there’s still going to be some rough feelings to explore.”

What did you think of Isaac’s non-wedding to Nigel and ultimate Season 3 end? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more on Ghosts as we look ahead to Season 4.

