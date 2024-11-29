Is ‘Chicago Med’ About to Kill off Sharon Goodwin?

Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Chicago Med certainly ended its 2024 run on quite the cliffhanger: Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), without whom the hospital could not run, is fighting for her life!

Heading into the Med fall finale, Goodwin had been dealing with a stalker. She then found a woman, Cassidy, waiting for her in her office. Goodwin had no idea who she was until Cassidy told her, “Do you know why you don’t remember me? Because I don’t matter to you. My wife certainly did not matter to you.” In the premiere, Goodwin had to make the tough call on who would receive the last of their blood supply following a ship capsizing; her wife died without the blood. “You knew it was a death sentence,” Cassidy said.

Goodwin tried to defend the protocol, which isn’t perfect but tries to be fair (who has the best chance), but Cassidy stabbed her. Goodwin tried to get through to her, to no avail. Why isn’t she scared, Cassidy wondered. “I don’t want to die, but I don’t regret one moment of my life. I have known love. I have three amazing children. I’m a grandmother. And I have lived a life of purpose,” Goodwin told her.

When Cassidy asked what she thought happens when you die, Goodwin said, “I hope that I’m reunited with the people that I’ve lost and that my children carry just a little piece of me as they move on.” But Cassidy admitted she didn’t know how to move on from her wife—and knew Goodwin was right that that was because she was letting her love for her tear her apart.

Then came a sign of hope: Archer (Steven Weber) dropping off his resignation letter. Goodwin used the distraction of the envelope sliding under her door to fight back, hit Cassidy in the head with an object, and then escape her office. Archer saw her just as the elevator doors closed and Cassidy came up behind her.

The promo for the January 8 return (below) shows Archer hurrying to get off the elevator and to Goodwin. But he finds her and Cassidy fighting, with a blade inches from Goodwin’s neck!

Chicago Med isn’t really about to kill off Goodwin, right? S. Epatha Merkerson is one of the few stars still around since the series premiere, and it’s impossible to imagine the show without her. But we do think this is about to be the fight for her life—and maybe Archer will be injured in the process. (We doubt he’s about to be killed off, either, but rather, this will be what makes him change his mind about resigning.) We also wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a time jump either in the midseason premiere or before the one after it, to move Goodwin along in her recovery and begin exploring how she’s been affected by what happened.

But what do you think? Is Med about to kill off Goodwin? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Med, Returns, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, 8/7c, NBC