As ‘The Talk’ Ends, Relive the Show’s Defining Moments

CBS will be much less Talk-ative in the new year. The network’s daytime program The Talk is ending its 15-season run on Friday, December 20.

In a press release honoring the show’s legacy, CBS notes that The Talk will have aired 2,993 episodes, garnered more than 70 awards and nominations, welcomed more than 10,800 guests, gifted over $103 million in giveaways, and hosted more than 250,000 audience members.

Ahead of the show’s live series finale on Friday, browse through the photo gallery below to see major moments (and lots of behind-the-scenes gossip) from the show’s history.

The Talk, Series Finale, Friday, December 20, 2/1c