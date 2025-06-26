Darnell Ferguson‘s Food Network series is getting a revamp amid his legal troubles.

The competition series SuperChef Grudge Match will relaunch as Chef Grudge Match in August, with Laila Ali set to replace Ferguson as host, according to Variety. SuperChef Grudge Match originally aired for two seasons on Food Network from 2023 to 2024.

“Boxing champion Laila Ali is stepping into the ring once again, this time to host Food Network’s Chef Grudge Match, a single round, winner-take-all culinary battle where elite chefs come to settle long standing disputes and bitter rivalries,” the new series’ logline reads. “From employees who have been wronged by their boss to restaurateurs defending their livelihoods from copycats, competing culinary pros put their favorite knives, and egos, on the line in a bid to put old scores to bed.”

The description continues, “Each episode features two head-to-head battles where resident judge Jet Tila welcomes a guest judge to help determine who walks out with $10,000 cash, the losing chef’s most coveted knife, and bragging rights for life.”

This season’s guest judges will include Adrienne Cheatham, Maneet Chauhan, Stephanie Izard, Eric Adjepong, Chris Oh, Claudette Zepeda, Tiffani Faison, and Eddie Jackson.

Ali said she was “thrilled to be joining the Food Network family” in a Thursday, June 26 statement. “As someone who’s always been passionate about both competition and delicious food, Chef Grudge Match is the perfect fit,” she added. “From the ring to the kitchen, I’ve never shied away from a challenge—and now I get to have fun while bringing that same intensity to a show where culinary rivalries are settled once and for all!”

Ali is no stranger to the Food Network, having previously guest-hosted Beat Bobby Flay and being named a two-time Chopped champion. Her other TV hosting credits include American Gladiators, We Need to Talk, Home Made Simple, All-In with Laila Ali, and Everyday Health.

The hosting switch-up occurred one month after Ferguson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal mischief and harassment on May 13, according to the Courier Journal, a local news outlet in Louisville, Kentucky. The chargers were reportedly related to a domestic violence incident involving his wife, Tatahda Ferguson.

In addition to paying a $250 fine, a judge ruled that Darnell won’t face prison time, granted he stay out of legal trouble for the next two years. (Darnell was previously arrested on burglary and strangulation charges back in January 2024.)

Chef Grudge Match, Series Premiere, Tuesday, August 12, 9 p.m. ET, Food Network (Next day on HBO Max)