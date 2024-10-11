‘The Talk’ OG Host Holly Robinson Peete Says It ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ That Show Is Ending

CBS daytime talk show The Talk will air its final episode on December 6, 2024 after the network announced its cancellation in April. The show has been running for 15 seasons and has featured a panel of co-hosts that has frequently changed through the years. One of the original hosts, Holly Robinson Peete, returned to The Talk stage for the Friday, October 11 episode and shared her thoughts on the program coming to an end. She says she’s “sorry” it won’t continue and that “it doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Robinson Peete was one of the original panelists with Sara Gilbert, Leah Remini, Julie Chen Moonves, and Sharon Osbourne. Marissa Jaret Winokur was also a recurring presence. The current hosts are Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Natalie Morales (who serves as moderator). Morales made note of Robinson Peete’s history with the show during the October 11 episode.

“Holly, before we go, you were one of the OG’s of this show on the first season of The Talk. It means a lot of have you back with us as we are in our final season,” Morales said as the audience cheered for Robinson Peete, who said “it’s cool” to be back before sharing her reaction to the show’s impending end.

“I did kick this show off right here on this stage. And it is really cool to see what you all have been able to do with it,” Robinson Peete said (see above). “I’m so sorry that you’re not continuing, that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me but that’s a whole other story. But at the end of the day, it’s great to have been on the first show and on one of the last shows.”

Gbajabiamila added, “When I took this job, what three and a half, four years ago, [Robinson Peete was] the first phone call that I made. We had a very good conversation, and I just appreciated how uplifting you were, you were kind of motivating, pushing, I was nervous about this new opportunity. So I wanted to thank you publicly.”

“It was a perfect job for you,” the Queens Court star replied.

The Talk‘s final season announcement came as a shock to fans, but the current hosts kept things positive in their initial reactions on social media. Commenting on the show’s Instagram post in April about the show ending, O’Connell said, “Fun times! Let’s have a great season!” and Kloots wrote, “Love this job, the people, the crew, the audience!”

The Talk, Series Finale, December 6, CBS