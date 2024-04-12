The Talk has been renewed for Season 15, but that season will be its last. CBS has announced that the show is being axed.

The Talk‘s final season will be a shorter one, according to Variety. It will begin airing new episodes in Fall 2024, with the last episode set to air in December of that year. It will be getting a “celebratory sendoff” so the hosts — Sheryl Underwood, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, and Jerry O’Connell — can bid farewell to fans.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios prexy David Stapf released a joint statement about the show’s impending end, reflecting on its 14 years on the air (it first debuted on CBS in October 2010).

“The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format. Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe,” the statement said.

“It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew,” it continued. “We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily. For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.”

The Talk was created by Sara Gilbert, who also hosted the series for the first nine seasons. Gilbert’s fellow original hosts were Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, and Marissa Jaret Winokur. Aisha Tyler, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond, and Elaine Welteroth have also hosted. In 2017, it won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Chen Moonves, Gilbert, Osbourne, Tyler, and Underwood were hosts at the time.

Fans speculated in March 2024 that The Talk could be at risk of cancellation because CBS was adding the first all-new daytime soap opera, titled The Gates, to its tentative lineup, leaving less room for the day time talk show on the network. Fans noted that The Talk took the time slot previously occupied by the long-running soap As the World Turns, which was canceled in December 2009.