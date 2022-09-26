Sharon Osbourne Says ‘The Talk’ Firing Was Like Being a ‘Lamb Slaughtered’ (VIDEO)

TV personality and former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne has a new four-part Fox Nation series entitled Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back debuting this week. The series highlights how Osbourne found herself “in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement” following an argument she had with her fellow Talk hosts.

In an interview with Fox & Friends on Sunday, Osbourne slammed CBS and how they handled the events that led to her being ousted from the show. “I was this lamb slaughtered that morning,” she said, “and CBS denied responsibility.”

Osbourne had defended Piers Morgan over comments he made regarding the interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex conducted with Oprah Winfrey in March of 2021. Morgan had commented, “I wouldn’t believe [Markle] if she read me a weather report.” Osbourne came to Morgan’s defense on social media and voiced her support. After she received pushback from her co-hosts, Osbourne said, “I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist.”

Osbourne then posted the following message to her social media. “To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

CBS then said in a statement, “Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk. The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.” Osbourne left the show shortly thereafter.

In the above video, she says, “I’ve worked in this industry for 50 years — actually, 55. I didn’t want that to be the end of my career, and I thought it was unfair.”

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back, Streaming Now, Fox Nation

The Talk, Weekdays, Check Local Listings, CBS