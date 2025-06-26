HGTV has been cancelling shows left and right, but amid the chaos, at least one show received good news this week. The network announced that Renovation Resort Showdown has been renewed for Season 2.

The show stars Scott McGillivray, a real estate expert and contractor, and Bryan Baeumler, a builder and home renovation expert. The guys will task four build/design teams with transforming “newly built shells into luxurious, four-season vacation homes” on a piece of previously-untouched waterfront property.

The four pairs will have just eight weeks and $150,000 to design the “ultimate destination resort” homes. The winning team, chosen by McGillivray, Baeumler, and rotating guest judges, will get $100,000. The competition begins with teams constructing their primary bedrooms and bathrooms.

Two of the teams are married couples: Cami and Chris from Toronto, and Rasheeda and Jake from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They’ll be up against father/daughter duo Hollie and Graham from Orangeville, Ontario, and friends Melissa and Shannon from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Season 1 of Renovation Resort Showdown aired during summer 2023, so it’s been two years since fans have gotten new episodes. News of its return is promising, especially since so many other HGTV shows have seen cancellations this week.

Among the series’ that won’t be returning are Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer, and Izzy Does It. Competition shows seem to be all the rage on HGTV these days, with Rock the Block seeing continued success in Season 6 and The Flip Off being a new ratings success for the network earlier this year.

To share the news of Renovation Resort Showdown’s renewal, HGTV wrote on Instagram, “The boys are BACK for another showdown! Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler will oversee a fresh crew of elite renovators ready to hammer it out for glory in a new season of #RenovationResortShowdown.” McGillivray hopped into the comments section to write, “Let’s go!”

Renovation Resort Showdown, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, July 22, 9/8c, HGTV