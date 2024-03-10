Sharon Osbourne Says She’s ‘Banned in America’ After ‘The Talk’ Firing

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Sharon Osbourne
Katja Ogrin/Getty Images

The Talk

 More

American TV viewers haven’t seen Sharon Osbourne much since her contentious exit from The Talk in 2021, and now the former talk show cohost claims she’s persona non grata in the United States.

“I got banned in America,” Osbourne told Celebrity Big Brother housemates Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh on Thursday’s episode of the British reality show, as seen in a Daily Mail video.

Osbourne also agreed when Walsh, a music manager who judged the British X Factor, said that Osbourne was faultless. “I did nothing wrong,” she said, echoing Walsh’s words.

And when Simon, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, asked if Osbourne couldn’t work in American TV now, Osbourne said, “I can legally, but nobody will employ me because they say I’m racist.”

Simon then pointed out that Osbourne is Jewish, Us Weekly reports. “I know, and that’s what I said to them!” Osbourne responded, per Us. “They think we don’t know what it’s like to be picked on. I wouldn’t pick on anyone because of their race or religion, ever.”

Osbourne was fired from The Talk after getting into a heated conversation with cohost Sheryl Underwood about Osbourne’s defense of friend Piers Morgan’s critiques of Meghan Markle. In a statement at the time, CBS said that a review of the episode concluded that her behavior toward her cohosts “did not align” with the network’s “values for a respectful workplace.”

The TV personality reflected on that firing in a 2022 interview on Fox & Friends, saying, “I was this lamb slaughtered that morning, and CBS denied responsibility.”

In other headline-making comments during her time on Celebrity Big Brother so far, Osbourne said that James Corden is a constant name-dropper who “played the L.A. game really well,” said that she thinks Anna Wintour is “the C-word,” and mimicked vomiting when hearing the name Ellen DeGeneres, as seen in a New York Post clip.

The Talk

Sharon Osbourne

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton on 'Yellowstone'
1
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Opens Up About Show Ending
Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Luke Thompson as Benedict, Simone Ashley as Kate, Will Tilston as Gregory, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, and Florence Hunt as Hyacinth in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
2
‘Bridgerton’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far
Scarlett Johansson as Katie Britt on 'SNL'
3
‘SNL’: Scarlett Johansson Mocks Katie Britt’s Bizarre SOTU Response (VIDEO)
Fedna Jacquet as Charlotte and Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Episode 4
4
Barnes Is ‘Oblivious’ to Problems in Her Marriage on ‘FBI: Most Wanted’
Cris Pannullo
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Slammed for ‘Poorly Worded Clue’ Leading to ToC Upset