After 15 seasons, over 2,000 episodes, and a week’s worth of final celebrations, The Talk has closed up shop. The series finale on Friday (December 20) was a celebratory look back on the show’s Emmy-winning run, with hosts Sheryl Underwood, Natalie Morales, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, and Akbar Gbajabiamila getting special shoutouts from celebrity friends, superlative awards presented by America’s Got Talent‘s Howie Mandel, and montages looking back on their years of hosting.

The longest montage was made for Underwood, who’s the only host on the daily talk show who’s been around for 14 of the 15 seasons. A lengthy video montage showed highlights of Underwood’s many episodes, from her comedic to more emotional moments, culminating in a standing ovation for the comedian. The hosts also looked back on what they loved most about their time on the series.

Kloots, who started on the show when they were doing Zoom episodes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reflected on how returning to a live studio audience made Underwood light up. Kloots cried as she reflected on the show’s core message, which was to talk about differences with respect instead of fight.

In a lighter moment, Mandel appeared to present the first and only “The Talkies” awards. Each host gave a comedic acceptance speech at a podium as they received their The Talk trophies, with their superlatives referencing their personality quirks and comedic bits throughout their hosting runs. Morales got Best Competitor, Gbajabiamila got Most Likely to Crash a Cooking Segment, Kloots got Pillow Prizefighter, Underwood got Best 1-800-Shoutout, and O’Connell got Best Performance by a Topless Host. Naturally, he took off his shirt in celebration after that.

After a montage celebrating the crew behind the scenes played, the entire staff of The Talk gathered on stage to give cheers to the final episode and thank the audience “for watching and laughing and sometimes crying with us,” Morales said. Saying thank you “to our wonderful, loyal audience, those of you who have filled these seats day after day, time after time.”

