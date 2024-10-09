Ahead of the premiere of Reacher‘s third season, Amazon Prime Video gave the action thriller an early renewal for Season 4.

In a statement, Vernon Sanders, MGM Studios’ head of television, announced, “Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season. We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.”

So what do we know about Reacher Season 4 so far? Here’s a look.

When will Reacher Season 4 premiere?

Amazon has not announced a release date for Reacher Season 4 — the streamer hasn’t even set a firm premiere date for Season 3, though it will arrive sometime in 2025. So, chances are, Season 4 won’t premiere until sometime in 2026.

What book will Reacher Season 4 be about?

It’s unconfirmed at this time which edition of the Jack Reacher book series will inspire its fourth season. The first season was based on the debut novel, Killing Floor, which was chronologically the fifth book in the series. Then, Season 2 was based on Bad Luck and Trouble, which was the 11th book to be released and 14th in the chronology. The upcoming third season of Reacher is based on Persuader, the 11th book to be released and the seventh chronologically. So there is also not a hard and fast trend to inspire an educated guess about which edition will be chosen either.

Who will star in Reacher Season 4?

While no official cast has yet been announced, it has been confirmed by Amazon that Alan Ritchson will return to his role as Jack Reacher. As for the rest of the cast, each season has seen the addition of a bevy of new stars to play the characters associated with the individual storylines at hand.

What else is there to know about Reacher ?

The third season of Reacher has the following logline: “In the third season of the action-packed drama series starring Alan Ritchson, based on the seventh book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, Persuader, Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. As previously announced, Maria Sten will return for season three, joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.”

Amazon also announced a series order for a Reacher spinoff, The Untitled Heagley Project, which will feature Maria Sten returning to that role.

