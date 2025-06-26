Netflix’s new drama is going to push two brothers to the brink.

The streaming service has announced the premiere date for Black Rabbit, starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman, and released the first photos, which you can scroll down to check out. They show Law and Bateman as brothers Jake and Vince.

Read on for everything we know so far about Black Rabbit, from the premiere date to the cast to the plot.

When will Black Rabbit premiere?

All eight episodes of the limited series will premiere on Thursday, September 18, on Netflix.

Who’s in the Black Rabbit cast?

Black Rabbit stars Jason Bateman, Jude Law, Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Troy Kotsur, Abbey Lee, Chris Coy, Dagmara Dominczyk, Odessa Young, and Robin De Jesus, with Amir Malaklou, Don Harvey, Forrest Weber, Francis Benhamou, Gus Birney, John Ales and Steve Witting.

The limited series was created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman. Executive producers are Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez’s Aggregate Films; Jude Law and Ben Jackson’s Riff Raff Entertainment; Zach Baylin and Kate Susman’s Youngblood Pictures; Brian Kavanaugh-Jones from Automatik; Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, Justin Levy, David Bernon, and Erica Kay.

The series was directed by: Bateman (101, 102), Laura Linney (103, 104), Ben Semanoff (105, 106), and Justin Kurzel (107, 108).

What is Black Rabbit about?

Netflix’s description reads as follows: “Set against the backdrop of New York City’s high-pressure nightlife scene, Black Rabbit centers on two brothers who are pushed to the brink by their duty to family and their pursuit of success. Jake Friedken (Jude Law) is the charismatic owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge, poised to become the hottest spot in New York. But when his brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), returns to the business unexpectedly, trouble soon follows; opening the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built. Black Rabbit is a propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit.”

Is there a Black Rabbit trailer?

Not yet, but you can check out photos below.

Black Rabbit, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 18, Netflix