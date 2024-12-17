After a 15-year run and nearly 3,000 episodes, The Talk is coming to an end on Friday, December 20. The CBS talk show, which served as a great vehicle to promote the network’s lineup and often shined a spotlight on soaps and daytime alumni, began in 2010 following the cancellation of beloved series As the World Turns. The Daytime Emmy-winning program had a very different panel than the one today that’s comprised of Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood.

When the show began, the show’s panel consisted of Julie Chen, Holly Robinson Peete, Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert (who co-created the program and served as executive producer), and Leah Remini. Melissa Jaret Winokur was a special correspondent. Robinson Peete, Remini, and Winokur were all gone by Season 2. That’s when Underwood and Aisha Tyler were added to the panel.

Chen (pictured above for her birthday celebration in 2016) stayed with the program until 2018. TV Insider chatted with the Big Brother host earlier this year to get her thoughts about her time when she sat at the table on The Talk.

What will you remember about your time on The Talk?

Julie Chen: I fondly remember the eight years I spent there – I thought Season 2, when Sheryl came on, through 8 was the magic. Look, I love Leah. We laugh so hard. We text each other. I’ve seen Holly. But I felt Season 2 through 8, we had a sisterhood. I recently wore this bracelet that Aisha gave me when she left the show. The five of us had gone out to dinner. She gave one to each of us. I can’t say what’s [inscribed] on it because there’s an expletive. But it basically says, “You mess with one of us, you mess with all of us.” We were shoulder to shoulder. I’m always going to remember those years as the most fun I’ve ever had on any job.

You know who was the genius behind it? John Redmann [former executive producer, now at E! News]. He was the secret weapon. Without him, there would not have been a show.

How does your role as a journalist come into play in your role as host of Big Brother?

You have to be fair to the houseguests. People are watching at home and they can’t believe someone said something. You want the houseguest to answer to the fans, but you have to be fair to them. You can’t bombard them. You have to lay out the facts. This is where being “Chenbot” comes in handy. You can’t tell what opinion I have.

There was one summer where [what was being said by someone] hit close to home because [one] person was saying things that were perceived to be very anti-Asian. My sister, who is my heart and who is an attorney said, “You have to be fair. Put your personal feelings aside and let her answer.” I think I was fair. That’s where the journalism comes in handy. I have to say, “No. It’s not about me. Just ask a fair question.”

That seems to be missing in journalism today.

I feel that people have agendas. I could have decided to “get” her, but then, I could be perceived as the jerk and of not being professional.

What’s it been like to have been with Big Brother for so long?

It’s been an honor. There were rumors we were going to get canceled after the first season, but to be a part of it after all these seasons has been a privilege. We were the little train that could. They wanted someone [to host] who knew live television and could ask questions on live television as a journalist. I was so newsy…that’s how I got the “Chenbot” term…

I wasn’t sure if you knew about that term! Actually, it can be found on Urban Dictionary.

[Laughs] I read it! By the way, the person who came up with it, I feel, intended it to be a sting, but I burst out laughing. I am the Chenbot! That’s hysterical.

