HGTV: 7 Shows Renewed at the Network for 2025

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Ugliest House in America,' 'Married to Real Estate,' and 'Rock the Block' return to HGTV in 2025
HGTV

When it comes to television, HGTV has cornered the market on addictive home renovation series, but with such an expansive programming slate, it can be hard to keep track of premieres.

Fret not because we’re rounding up all of the titles that are returning with new episodes in 2025, ranging from longtime favorites like Rock the Block and Married to Real Estate to new hits like Renovation Aloha and Divided by Design. Below, scroll down for a closer peek at the series set to make big returns in 2025, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section, below.

Ty Pennington for 'Rock Your Block'
HGTV

Rock the Block - Season 6

Season 6 of Rock the Block will take HGTV by storm in Spring 2025 with fan-favorite network personalities Alison Victoria, Jonathan Knight, and many more set to compete in the competition hosted by Ty Pennington.

Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama from 'Renovation Aloha'
HGTV

Renovation Aloha - Season 2

New network favorite Renovation Aloha will be back with Season 2 in 2025, with an exact premiere window yet to be announced. HGTV ordered 10 new episodes of the Hawaii-based show starring husband-wife duo Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama.

Eilyn and Ray Jimenez from 'Divided by Design'
HGTV

Divided by Design - Season 1

The first season of Divided by Design will officially return with its second half in January 2025, as TV Insider previously reported. Eilyn and Ray Jimenez will be back for more Miami-based shenanigans.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer from 'Down Home Fab'
HGTV

Down Home Fab - Season 3

While no premiere date for Down Home Fab has been confirmed, casting for Season 3 was announced by HGTV in October 2024. Considering this, the possibility of Chelsea and Cole DeBoer‘s return in 2025 is strong.

Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod for 'Married to Real Estate'
HGTV

Married to Real Estate - Season 4

Similarly, Married to Real Estate‘s Mike Jackson teased that Season 4 of the series was filming in the summer of 2024, hinting at episodes to come. There’s a strong chance that he and wife Egypt Sherrod will be back on screens with new episodes in 2025.

Alison Victoria and Retta for 'Ugliest House in America'
HGTV

Ugliest House in America - Season 6

While HGTV hasn’t given any official updates about the upcoming sixth season, Ugliest House in America host Retta teased the show’s return on social media, posting in June 2024, “And don’t you worry because Season 6 of Ugliest is IN THE WORKS!” as she promoted her show Scariest House in America.

Mike and Denese Butler for 'Fix My Frankenhouse'
HGTV

Fix My Frankenhouse - Season 2

Renewed for Season 2 in January 2024, the series Fix My Frankenhouse was ordered for eight all-new episodes by the network. Episodes focus on husband-wife duo Denese and Mike Butler as they tackle projects surrounding hodge-podge properties.

Divided By Design

Down Home Fab

Fix My Frankenhouse

Married to Real Estate

Renovation Aloha

Rock the Block

Ugliest House in America




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes of Days of Our Lives - Season 2018
1
‘Days’: Susan Seaforth Hayes to Pay Tribute to Late Husband on Air
Maya Rudolph and Kamala Harris on 'Saturday Night Live'
2
‘SNL’ Highlights: Kamala Harris Cameo, Chappell Roan Debut & More (VIDEO)
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan with John Krasinski
3
John Krasinski’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Returning for Movie Spinoff
Richard Rankin in Rebus
4
Richard Rankin Talks New Cop Series ‘Rebus’ & Teases ‘Outlander’ Drama
James Van Der Beek stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah
5
James Van Der Beek Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Says ‘There’s Reason for Optimism’