All the News Anchors & Talk Show Hosts Who Quit or Were Fired in 2024

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Hoda Kotb, Norah O’Donnell, Pete Hegseth
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images for the USOPC, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for CBS News, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

As any fan of The Morning Show and The Newsroom can imagine, the real-life TV news industry is a cutthroat business where office politics can make and break careers. We might never know exactly why some of the news anchors and talk show hosts below left their posts this year, but there’s recent chatter that Hoda Kotb’s Today split isn’t quite as amicable as it seems on air.

In any case, keep reading for details about Kotb’s departure and many more exits of news anchors and talk show hosts from 2024.

Jennifer Ashton
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jennifer Ashton

In June, Ashton left ABC News after 13 years with the news division and four years of co-hosting GMA3: What You Need to Know. Ashton is now focusing on Ajenda, her women’s wellness company, according to USA Today.

Eric Bolling
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Eric Bolling

Bolling left Newsmax in May after a three-year run hosting Eric Bolling The Balance. (No colon in that title, apparently!) Newsmax said the decision was mutual, and a statement on Bolling’s website said it was time for him to “embark on new endeavors,” as Deadline reported.

Alisyn Camerota
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Alisyn Camerota

Camerota ended her 10-year run at CNN in December after stints co-anchoring New Day, CNN Newsroom, and CNN Tonight. “I’m on to new horizons,” she said on Instagram after signing off on her final broadcast. “I think am ready to leave this place that I’ve loved.”

Jeff Glor
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Jeff Glor

Glor exited CBS News in September amid Paramount Global layoffs, according to Variety. The former CBS Evening News anchor had been co-hosting CBS Saturday Morning since 2019.

Poppy Harlow
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for CNN

Poppy Harlow

Harlow left CNN in April, two months after the network canceled CNN This Morning, which she had cohosted for more than a year. The New York Post reported Harlow turned down CNN boss Mark Thompson’s offer of a chief business correspondent and fill-in anchor position.

Mehdi Hasan
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mehdi Hasan

Hasan announced in January that he was exiting MSNBC following the cancellation of his self-named program on the network in November. He turned down a chance to stay on at the network as a political analyst and fill-in host, according to TheWrap.

Pete Hegseth
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth left Fox News immediately after President-elect Donald Trump picked him to be secretary of defense in November, as the Los Angeles Times reported. During his time at the network, Hegseth had cohosted the weekend edition of Fox & Friends since 2017.

Hoda Kotb
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images for the USOPC

Hoda Kotb

In September, an emotional Kotb told TODAY viewers she would “turn the page at 60 and to try something new” and leave the NBC morning program, which she had co-anchored since 2018. Her last day of the show, of which she’s also co-host of the fourth hour, will be January 10, 2025.

Andrea Mitchell
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media

Andrea Mitchell

Mitchell announced in October that she would step away from her MSNBC show, Andrea Mitchell Reports, after January 2025’s presidential inauguration. She’ll continue on as NBC News’ chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Norah O’Donnell
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for CBS News

Norah O’Donnell

After more than five years anchoring the CBS Evening News, O’Donnell will helm her final newscast of the show on January 24, 2025, and become a senior correspondent. The news of her departure came in July, with O’Donell saying in a memo that it was time to “do something different,” per Deadline.

Jorge Ramos
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images For Univision

Jorge Ramos

After four decades at Univision, Ramos announced in September that he was leaving the network and would finish anchoring the news program Noticiero Univision in December. In a statement at the time, Ramos said he’d “share [his] professional plan” after his departure, as Variety reported.

Chris Wallace
Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Chris Wallace

Wallace announced in November that he was leaving CNN, where he’d been anchoring The Chris Wallace Show and selected broadcasts of his Max show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? “This is the first time in 55 years I’ve been between jobs,” the NBC News, ABC News, and Fox News veteran told The Daily Beast. “I am actually excited and liberated by that.”

Andrea Mitchell Reports

CBS Evening News

CNN Newsroom

CNN This Morning

Eric Bolling The Balance

FOX and Friends

Good Morning America

Noticiero Univision

Today

Alisyn Camerota

Andrea Mitchell

Chris Wallace

Eric Bolling

Hoda Kotb

Jeff Glor

Jennifer Ashton

Jorge Ramos

Mehdi Hasan

Norah O'Donnell

Pete Hegseth

Poppy Harlow




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong, and Joel McHale in 'Community'
1
‘Community’ Star Ken Jeong Teases Movie Script ‘Made Me Emotional’
Susan Seaforth Hayes in 'Days of our Lives'; Sean Kanan - 'The Bold and the Beautiful'; Sharon Case - 'The Young and the Restless'
2
21 Best Soap Performances of 2024, Ranked
Geoffrey Deuel in 'Chisum'
3
Geoffrey Deuel, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Actor, Dies at 81
Jodie Turner Smith as Samia Zahir and Michael Fassbender as Martian in 'The Agency' Season 1 Episode 5 - 'Rat Trap'
4
Everything We Know About ‘The Agency’ Season 2
Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
5
George Washington Ate There on ‘Outlander,’ Dexter Meets Joey Pants, Grammy Greats, ‘Silo’s Deep Dive, TCM In Memoriam