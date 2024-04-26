Poppy Harlow Announces She’s Leaving CNN After 16 Years

Poppy Harlow, who has been with CNN since 2008, is exiting the network after 16 years, having announced her decision in a memo to colleagues on Friday, April 26.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CNN CEO Mark Thompson revealed the news during the network’s 9 a.m. editorial call before Harlow emailed her co-workers to confirm her decision.

“Mark, Amy [Entelis], and the CNN management team have been wonderful and have given me the space to make this decision. I am very grateful to them,” Harlow wrote. “CNN gave me the opportunity to travel across this country and around the world — often at the worst of times, but when humanity also shows the best of itself.”

Harlow joined CNN in 2008 and served as the anchor for CNNMoney.com, while also reporting for CNN and CNN International. She became a New York-based CNN correspondent in April 2012 and, in 2017, took over as co-anchor of CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto.

In September 2022, it was announced that Harlow would co-anchor a revamped CNN morning show with Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins. She left her role on CNN Newsroom and joined the rebranded CNN This Morning until it was effectively canceled earlier this year.

“There’s been plenty written about what’s wrong with journalism, and the challenges our industry faces. And it does. But there is also so much right with it,” Harlow continued in her statement. “At the heart of everything we do is the pursuit of truth – it is the core of CNN. I remain CNN’s biggest fan and I’ll be watching and cheering you on every day.”

Thompson added, “Poppy is a unique talent who combines formidable reporting and interviewing prowess with a human touch that audiences have always responded to. She’s been a wonderful colleague at CNN, and we know she will have much success in her future endeavors.”

“Poppy leaves CNN after more than 16 memorable years, thousands of hours in the anchor chair and hundreds of reports from the field,” Entelis stated. “She made a mark on numerous major stories including financial crises, the Paris terror attacks and the Boston bombing, but most notably enlightening interviews with the world’s top business leaders, who trusted her because she was tough, fair, and well-prepared.”

She added, “Poppy is a brilliant journalist who sets the standard for reporting with compassion and humanity, and we will miss her.”

As for what’s next, Harlow said, “For now, my plan is to walk our children to school and pick them up (hopefully they won’t get sick of me!), and to support the evolution of journalism in every way I can, while preserving the human(ity) in it.”

Harlow is married to Sinisa Babcic, and the couple has two children: a daughter born in April 2016 and a son born in February 2018.

You can read Harlow’s statement in full below.