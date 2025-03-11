In a surprise casting move, Billy Flynn, who recently marked 10 years as Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives, is moving to Genoa City and will make his debut on The Young and the Restless later this spring in a new role.

Flynn, a daytime newcomer when he joined the soap in 2014, quickly became a fan favorite as part of the Chad and Abigail Deveraux (played by Kate Mansi and Marci Miller) romance and was a key player in the DiMera dynasty.

“I am grateful for my years at DAYS; it changed my life in the best ways,” Flynn tells TV Insider exclusively. “I’ve always said these stories we tell are like doing a play, and I’ve spent the last 10-plus years playing this amazing character and telling one of the all-time great love stories. And now I’m excited for this opportunity and to test myself in a new way.”

In September 2024, Flynn recalled how pivotal it was to land the role of Chad, noting, “I lived on a sailboat, and I had no money; I could barely eat. I got this audition and was like, ‘I don’t really want to be on a soap; I want to do movies or whatever.’ But my manager, God bless him, said, ‘Mate, you’re living on a sailboat. You can’t afford to eat dinner.’ The screen test is still a vivid memory because I did it with Kate Mansi [Kristina Corinthos, General Hospital] and Rob Wilson [Alex Kiriakis]. I was super critical of myself. I remember leaving and apologizing to Marnie [Saitta], the casting director, and she was like, ‘You’re crazy.’ And then they offered me the job.”

Flynn flourished at DAYS, earning three Daytime Emmy nominations as Outstanding Lead Actor and starring alongside Mansi in the spinoff miniseries, Chad & Abby in Paris, which streamed on Peacock in 2019. Last month, he appeared as Atticus Waverly in the hit CBS series Matlock.

The actor is leaving DAYS with the full endorsement of the soap, as well as executive producer Ken Corday. “We support Billy as an actor and friend, and wish him nothing but continued success and happiness, personally and professionally,” Corday says. “He will certainly be missed in Salem.” Because of DAYS’ unique shooting schedule, which tapes nine months ahead of when the shows airs, Flynn will remain on the soap well into 2026.

Y&R’s executive producer/head writer Josh Griffith wrote for Flynn from 2015-16 at DAYS, so he’s very familiar with the actor’s skills. “On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we look forward to welcoming Billy to the show,” Griffith tells TV Insider. “He will be a wonderful addition to Y&R’s stellar cast.”

