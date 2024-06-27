Dr. Jennifer Ashton has completed her last episode of Good Morning America. The GMA3 anchor was given an emotional sendoff from her colleagues at the network in the form of a sweet goodbye message, seen below, and Ashton was in tears as she said her final farewells to viewers and her colleagues.

The farewell video filmed as a gift for Ashton is nearly 10 minutes in length and features supportive messages from her colleagues, friends, and children (Ashton’s parents, her children, and her brother were all in the studio for her last day). Chris Hemsworth, with whom Ashton appeared in an exercise segment, also gave Ashton a special shoutout. The tribute also served as a highlights reel of her time on the show (she first joined in 2012), which included a segment she filmed about her late ex-husband, Rob, who died by suicide in 2017. This is what brought Ashton to tears. Lara Spencer held Ashton’s hand from that point until the video ended.

Co-stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan were notably absent from the segment, but they wished her well in pre-recorded videos. “Thank you for being a friend and a wonderful teammate and colleague,” Roberts said in her message. “She breaks it down step by step in a way that makes you understand it and an energy that makes you want to listen,” said Strahan.

At the end of the tribute, Ashton’s family joined her on stage with flowers and cake to express their pride in her 13 years with GMA and ABC News. See the emotional segment below.

Ashton reflected on what she and the team accomplished during their time together.

“What really stands out as I look at those 13-plus years is those moments in our country’s history where together we helped people at home with insight and perspective and analysis that I think we do better than anyone in network news, here at ABC,” she said. “Some of the biggest moments in our country’s history in health, we covered. That was an incredible honor and privilege.”

Her final words to GMA viewers were, “You’re the reason that I do what I do and that I wake up in the morning,” adding, “I’m always on call for GMA and ABC News, and you guys know where to find me.”

Ashton announced her departure from her job as GMA‘s chief medical correspondent and GMA3 anchor on April 18. She decided not to renew her contract, which was set to end in June, in order to pursue new career opportunities.

“It has been an honor to be at ABC and help cover the biggest health issues in the country and world over the past 13 years,” she said in a statement at the time. “My coworkers have become more than friends; they’ve become family and have seen me through the biggest professional and personal moments of my life. I feel fortunate to have worked with the best in the business.”

The four-time Emmy Award winner will now be spearheading her new women’s wellness company called Ajenda, which aims to address the challenges of menopause health and weight management.